B&C BEYOND: August 22, 2016
By Luke McCord
Lead-In:
Click here to view this week's Lead-In.
Schmooze
View photos from events like Homeland's TCA summer press tour presentation on Aug. 11 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.
Click here to view more photos.
Participant Media to Shut Down Pivot Cable Network
WHDH Boston Drops NBC Fight, Unveils Plans
CNN Launches Dedicated Drone Unit
Trump's Mainstream Media Accountability Survey
Round Six: FCC's Spectrum Auction Bids Top $11 Billion
Where to Be, What to Watch
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.