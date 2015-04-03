B&C BEYOND: April 6, 2015

Community:

Click here to view this week's Community.

FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTER

Click here for a list of B&C staff feeds.

Schmooze

View photos from events like the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 29 and the Bravo Media, Esquire Network and Oxygen Media 2015 upfront presentation at Andaz Hotel in New York on March 30.

Click here to view more photos.

TV Execs Rip Nielsen and Digital Newbies, But Concede an Image Problem

Where to Be, What to Watch