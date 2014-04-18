B&C BEYOND: April 21, 2014

COMMUNITY

Click here to view this week's Community.

FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTER

Click here for a list of B&C staff feeds.

Schmooze

View photos from industry events such as the Bravo and Oxygen Media Upfront Press Breakfast 2014 at Andaz Hotel in New York on April 8 and the Television Academy’s “An Evening of Laughs with 'America’s Funniest Home Videos'” panel at the Leonard H. Goldenson Theatre in North Hollywood, Calif. on April 9.

Click here to view more photos.

Aereo Watch

Mel's Diner: A Toni, Tony Affair

Local TV Legend Calls It a Career

Webinar: The Autohop Case