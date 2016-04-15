B&C BEYOND: April 18, 2016

Lead-In:

Click here to view this week's Lead-In.

FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTER

Schmooze

View photos from events like the afterparty for the season 6 premiere of 'Game of Thrones' at the Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood on April 10 and Azteca America's L.A. upfront on March 30 at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Click here to view more photos.

Verizon to Sanders: Do the Tax Math

Nielsen Seeds Cloud With Marketing Data

Broadcasters Petition FCC for ATSC 3.0 Rollout

New Currencies Used in NBCU Ad Data Deals

Where to Be, What to Watch