B&C BEYOND: April 11, 2016

Lead-In:

Click here to view this week's Lead-In.

FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTER

Schmooze

View photos from events like Showtime and Fox 21 Television Studios’ premiere screening of the comedy series ‘Dice’ on March 28 at the London West Hollywood hotel and FX's annual upfront bowling party on March 30 at Lucky Strike Times Square in New York.

Click here to view more photos.

AOL Launches Self-Serve Programmatic TV Buying

FCC's Wheeler: Spectrum Auction Could Extend Into FY 2017

Complete Coverage of Advanced Advertising

Where to Be, What to Watch