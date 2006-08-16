Animal Planet Performance/Schedule Analysis

Network Overview | Performance/Schedule Analysis | In Development

NETWORK OVERVIEW

NETWORK:Animal Planet



NETWORK TAGLINE:"Same Planet. Different World"

DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK:Animals, animals, animals...cute ones, fierce ones, in the wild, in the backyard, observed by experts, anthropomorphized, ranked, captured on video, competing, attacking, being attacked, being trained, being healed, being rescued...it's all animals.



GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING:Wildlife, Natural History, Documentary, Reality



TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC: Adults 25-49



NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS:93.8 Million

PARENT COMPANY: Discovery Communications, Inc.

SISTER NETWORKS:

Domestic: Animal Planet HD, Discovery, TLC, Discovery Health (soon to be the Oprah Winfrey Network), Travel Channel, Planet Green, Fit TV, Military Channel, Discovery HD, The Science Channel, Investigation Discovery (ID), Discovery Kids, BBC America, Discovery en Español, Discovery Kids en Español, Discovery Viajar y Vivir

International: Discovery International Networks: UK, France, Spain, Portugal, Europe, Germany, India, Asia, Southeast Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Middle East, Japan, Canada (with variations of USA networks in some territories), Discovery Civilisation, Discovery Wings, Discovery Geschichte, Discovery Travel + Living, Discovery Home + Health, Discovery Real Time, Discovery Turbo, People + Arts, Discovery Viajar y Vivir, APL-International

CONTACT INFO:

Main Address: One Discovery Place, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Main Phone: 240-662-2000

NYC Address:

850 Third Avenue 8th floor New York, NY 10022

GM: Marjorie Kaplan

SVP, Programming & Scheduling: Rick Holzman

VP, Program Planning & Scheduling: tba

VP, Development: Charlie Foley

VP, Development: Marc Etkind

PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS:

(http://producers.discovery.com/esub/esub.nsf.)

Go-ahead decisions have been made quarterly. The network welcomes ideas from established vendors, as well as new producers.



Don't overdo it on a first-time pitch that could be, in their words, "shot down in 30-seconds." A tape is necessary if there is talent involved.

E-mail submission process is a part of it, before or after a meeting.

A one-page submission of the idea is sufficient.



COMPETITION: National Geographic, sometimes the Mother Ship, Discovery

NETWORK URL:http://animal.discovery.com/

CURRENT PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:http://animal.discovery.com/tv-schedules/daily.html

