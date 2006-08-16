Animal Planet Performance/Schedule Analysis
NETWORK OVERVIEW
NETWORK:Animal Planet
NETWORK TAGLINE:"Same Planet. Different World"
DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK:Animals, animals, animals...cute ones, fierce ones, in the wild, in the backyard, observed by experts, anthropomorphized, ranked, captured on video, competing, attacking, being attacked, being trained, being healed, being rescued...it's all animals.
GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING:Wildlife, Natural History, Documentary, Reality
TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC: Adults 25-49
NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS:93.8 Million
PARENT COMPANY: Discovery Communications, Inc.
SISTER NETWORKS:
Domestic: Animal Planet HD, Discovery, TLC, Discovery Health (soon to be the Oprah Winfrey Network), Travel Channel, Planet Green, Fit TV, Military Channel, Discovery HD, The Science Channel, Investigation Discovery (ID), Discovery Kids, BBC America, Discovery en Español, Discovery Kids en Español, Discovery Viajar y Vivir
International: Discovery International Networks: UK, France, Spain, Portugal, Europe, Germany, India, Asia, Southeast Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Middle East, Japan, Canada (with variations of USA networks in some territories), Discovery Civilisation, Discovery Wings, Discovery Geschichte, Discovery Travel + Living, Discovery Home + Health, Discovery Real Time, Discovery Turbo, People + Arts, Discovery Viajar y Vivir, APL-International
CONTACT INFO:
Main Address: One Discovery Place, Silver Spring, MD 20910
Main Phone: 240-662-2000
NYC Address:
850 Third Avenue 8th floor New York, NY 10022
GM: Marjorie Kaplan
SVP, Programming & Scheduling: Rick Holzman
VP, Program Planning & Scheduling: tba
VP, Development: Charlie Foley
VP, Development: Marc Etkind
PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS:
(http://producers.discovery.com/esub/esub.nsf.)
Go-ahead decisions have been made quarterly. The network welcomes ideas from established vendors, as well as new producers.
Don't overdo it on a first-time pitch that could be, in their words, "shot down in 30-seconds." A tape is necessary if there is talent involved.
E-mail submission process is a part of it, before or after a meeting.
A one-page submission of the idea is sufficient.
COMPETITION: National Geographic, sometimes the Mother Ship, Discovery
NETWORK URL:http://animal.discovery.com/
CURRENT PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:http://animal.discovery.com/tv-schedules/daily.html
