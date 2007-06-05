AMC Press Releases 2009

JUNE 10, 2009

AMC ANNOUNCES MAD MEN SEASON THREE PREMIERE SUNDAY, AUGUST 16TH AT 10PM ET/9 PM C Premiere Episode to be Presented with Limited Commercial Breaks

Second Season 13-Episode Marathon Begins Monday, August 10 at 7 am ET

First and Second Season Available On Demand

New York, NY June 10, 2009 - AMC will premiere the third season of its critically-acclaimed, award-winning drama Mad Men on Sunday, August 16th at 10PM ET/9PM C. The premiere airing will be presented with limited commercial interruptions.

Leading up to the highly-anticipated new season will be a Mad Men marathon on Monday, August 10, from 7AM 8PM EST, featuring all 13 episodes from the series' award-winning second season.

Beginning today, Season One is available On Demand, in both standard- and high-definition. Season Two will be available On Demand starting Monday, July 20. The pilot episode entitled "Smoke Gets In Your Eyes" is available now for live streaming on www.amctv.com.

Mad Men debuted in July 2007 and has gone on to win multiple Emmy Awards, including the Emmy for Outstanding Drama, a first for a basic cable series. It is also the only basic cable series to win the Golden Globe award two years in a row (2007 and 2008) for Best Television Series-Drama and was the recipient of a Peabody award in 2008. It has gained unprecedented recognition and has been hailed as, "One of the most critically acclaimed TV shows ever," by the New York Post. TV Guide called it, "madly, marvelously mesmerizing," while the New York Times said, "It's a sleek, hard boiled drama with a soft, satirical core." USA Today said, "If this is the future of TV, the future is looking good."

Mad Men is created, written and executive produced by Matthew Weiner (Executive Producer/Writer, The Sopranos), co-executive produced by Scott Hornbacher (The Sopranos), and produced by Lionsgate. AMC's Joel Stillerman, SVP of original programming, production and digital content and Vlad Wolynetz, VP of Production, Series and Movies, oversee development and production for the network.

MAY 11, 2009

AMC Premieres its Next AMC Storymakers With Tom Cruise, Judd Apatow and Cameron Diaz

Primetime Special Hosted by Industry Veterans Peter Bart & Peter Guber Airs Friday, May 15th at 8PM EST

New York, NY - May 11, 2009 - AMC announced today the line-up for its next primetime special, AMC Storymakers, to feature Tom Cruise, Judd Apatow (writer, producer, director, Funny People), Cameron Diaz (My Sister's Keeper) and Nick Cassavetes (Director, My Sisters Keeper). Hosted by entertainment industry veterans Peter Bart and Peter Guber, topics discussed include the changes in the entertainment industry, the upcoming films, My Sister's Keeper starring Cameron Diaz, and Judd Apatow's next movie, Funny People, starring Adam Sandler. Tom Cruise discusses highlights from his memorable career. AMC Storymakers is produced by Emmy Award-winning @radical.media. The next AMC StorymakersM premieres Friday, May 15th at 10PM EST.

"Whether commemorating favorite films from every genre and decade, or creating insightful non-scripted programming and acclaimed original productions, the AMC experience is an uncompromising celebration of great stories," said Joel Stillerman, SVP of original programming, production and digital content. "With AMC Storymakers the network creates a venue for two of the industry's most influential personalities to talk to the people who are out there making the stories we love. The roundtable format allows us to present something that is much more about honoring the craft of acting and filmmaking in a conversational setting. Peter Guber and Peter Bart can facilitate this kind of a conversation in a way that nobody else can, and I think our audience will really appreciate that. This will not be your typical interview show."

"The format was developed to create a comfortable environment where the talent can engage in a conversation that is candid, casual and spontaneous," said Robert Friedman, President of Media and Entertainment at @radical.media. "This is in line with the expectations created for the audience at AMC. In our version of a talk show, the desk has been replaced with a couch. Anything can happen and does. And so the stories unfold."

In February of 2009, AMC premiered its first AMC Storymakers special leading into the Academy Awards with nominees Penelope Cruz, Amy Adams, Frank Langella, Melissa Leo and Danny Boyle. Each AMC Storymakers features an intimate gathering of A-list actors in a roundtable discussion about current entertainment headlines. Topics range from the Oscars, summer movies and holiday films to the actors' craft, our guests' current projects and the general state of the entertainment industry. Each program is hosted by industry veterans Peter Bart and Peter Guber.

AMC Storymakers is produced by Emmy Award-winning @radical.media, producers of Sundance Channel's Iconoclasts, and History Channel's 10 Days That Unexpectedly Changed America. AMC and @radical.media previously teamed up in producing the pilot for Mad Men, and are collaborating on this special to create a new unique and dynamic entertainment platform to showcase "what's happening" in the entertainment business.

AMC is a multi-platform network that celebrates movies and high-quality scripted series. Among the elite services available in nearly 95 million homes (Source: Nielsen Media Research), AMC defines what it means to be a movie network today, creating a distinctive viewing experience that celebrates all that is enduringly cool, personal and powerfully relevant about movies. AMC's comprehensive library of popular movies strike a meaningful chord with its audience, and its critically-acclaimed slate of originals all have a cinematic quality that allow them to complement and be complemented by some of the best movies of all time. AMC is a subsidiary of Rainbow Media Holdings LLC, which includes sister networks IFC, WE tv and Sundance Channel.

MAY 4, 2009

AMC's Award Winning Series ''Mad Men'' Begins Production of Third Season on Monday, May 4th

Produced by Lionsgate, New Season Set to Debut in August 2009

NEW YORK, NY - May 4, 2009 - AMC announced today the start of production on season three of its award-winning and critically acclaimed original drama series, "Mad Men." Created, written and executive produced by Matthew Weiner (Executive Producer/Writer, "The Sopranos"), "Mad Men" follows the personal and professional lives of New York advertising execs circa 1960. Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF), the leading independent filmed entertainment studio, produces the series for AMC. Season three is scheduled to premiere in August 2009.

Returning cast members include Golden Globe winner Jon Hamm ("We Were Soldiers"), Elisabeth Moss ("West Wing"), Vincent Kartheiser ("Angel"), January Jones ("We Are Marshall"), and Christina Hendricks ("Kevin Hill"), as well as guest star John Slattery ("Charlie Wilson's War," "K Street").

"Mad Men" debuted on AMC in July 2007 to great acclaim. The series has gone on to win six Emmy Awards, including the Emmy for Outstanding Drama, the first ever for a basic cable network. It is also the only basic cable series to win the Golden Globe award two years in a row (2007 and 2008) for Best Television Series-Drama. It has gained unprecedented recognition and has been hailed as, "One of the most critically acclaimed TV shows ever," by the New York Post. TV Guide called it, "madly, marvelously mesmerizing," while The New York Times said, "It's a sleek, hard boiled drama with a soft, satirical core." USA Today said, "If this is the future of TV, the future is looking good."

AMC is a multi-platform network that celebrates movies and high-quality scripted series. Among the elite services available in nearly 97 million homes (Source: Nielsen Media Research), AMC defines what it means to be a movie network today, creating a distinctive viewing experience that celebrates all that is enduringly cool, personal and powerfully relevant about movies. AMC's comprehensive library of popular movies strike a meaningful chord with its audience, and its critically-acclaimed slate of originals all have a cinematic quality that allow them to complement and be complemented by some of the best movies of all time. In 2008 AMC won 8 Emmys, the most wins by a basic cable network in any single year. AMC is a subsidiary of Rainbow Media Holdings LLC, which includes sister networks IFC, WE tv and Sundance Channel.

APRIL 2, 2009

AMC Renews Award Winning Drama Series Breaking Bad for Third Season

New York - NY, April 2, 2009 - AMC announces today the renewal of the award winning and critically acclaimed drama series Breaking Bad for a third season, continuing the network's momentum to deliver the best original storytelling and film library on television. Today's announcement coincides with Breaking Bad's win of the 2008 George Foster Peabody Award. Production on the third season is expected to begin later this year, with premiere slated for 2010.

"Breaking Bad is one of the most unique and layered dramas on television today," said Joel Stillerman, Senior Vice President of Original Programming, Production and Digital Content. "The Peabody win, the critical acclaim and strong audience growth for the second season reinforce that this is the kind of exceptional original storytelling AMC intends to deliver to audiences. Vince Gilligan and his team deliver bold storylines that truly push the psychic envelope and create a mesmerizing television experience. We look forward to an incredible third season."

Breaking Bad is a dramatic series that follows protagonist Walt White, a chemistry teacher who lives in New Mexico with his wife and teenage son who has cerebral palsy. White is diagnosed with Stage III cancer and given a prognosis of two years left to live. With a new sense of fearlessness based on his medical prognosis, and a desire to gain financial security for his family, White chooses to enter a dangerous world of drugs and crime and ascends to power in this world. The series explores how a fatal diagnosis such as White's releases a typical man from the daily concerns and constraints of normal society and follows his transformation from mild-mannered family man to a kingpin of the drug trade.

Breaking Bad stars 2008 Emmy Award-winner Bryan Cranston ("Malcolm in the Middle," Little Miss Sunshine); Aaron Paul ("Big Love"); Anna Gunn ("Deadwood"); Dean Norris (Little Miss Sunshine); Betsy Brandt ("CSI"); and RJ Mitte ("Hannah Montana," "Weeds").

Breaking Bad's second season premiered on Sunday, March 8, to critical acclaim. The Hollywood Reporter exclaimed Breaking Bad is "television as God intended" and went on to note that the series "is indeed so flat out superb that it appears to be operating at a different level than just about everyone else..." Variety noted it has "...the jarring feel of a Tarantino film?" and that lead actor Bryan Cranston, who won an Emmy for Best Male Lead Actor for his performance in the first season, "continues to astound..."

To date, the second season of Breaking Bad Season has reached over 9.6 million viewers and more than 7.2 million households on AMC. It airs Sunday nights at 10 PM/9 PM C on AMC.

Season 2 credits:

Breaking Bad is produced by High Bridge Productions, Inc. and Gran Via Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television for AMC; created by Vince Gilligan; executive producers Vince Gilligan and Mark Johnson; producer Karen Moore; producer Stewart A. Lyons; consulting producer John Shiban; producer Melissa Bernstein; co-producer Sam Catlin; associate producer Diane Mercer; director of photography Michael Slovis; production designer Robb Wilson King; editor Lynne Willingham.

Filmed on location in Albuquerque, NM.

AMC is a multi-platform network that celebrates movies and high-quality scripted series. Among the elite services available in nearly 95 million homes (Source: Nielsen Media Research), AMC defines what it means to be a movie network today, creating a distinctive viewing experience that celebrates all that is enduringly cool, personal and powerfully relevant about movies. AMC's comprehensive library of popular movies strike a meaningful chord with its audience, and its critically-acclaimed slate of originals all have a cinematic quality that allow them to complement and be complemented by some of the best movies of all time. AMC is a subsidiary of Rainbow Media Holdings LLC, which includes sister networks IFC, WE tv and Sundance Channel.

MARCH 31, 2009

AMC Introduces ''Story Matters Here'' Unifying Principle Defines All Facets of the Network

Network Launches Customized Opportunities for Advertisers With Branded Storytelling

New York, NY - March 31, 2009 - Further solidifying AMC as the network that honors great storytelling through its movies, movie franchises and original programming, the network announced today Story Matters Here a new tagline and informing principle that links Story throughout all areas of the business. Story Matters Here unifies what the network represents and how it continues to be informed, impacting everything from the marketing and programming to the way the network is scheduled and its internal culture. Story Matters Here launches with the season finale of Breaking Bad on Sunday, May 31st at 10pm EST.

"Whether commemorating favorite films from every genre and decade, or creating insightful non-scripted programming and acclaimed original productions, the AMC experience is an uncompromising celebration of great stories," said Charlie Collier, president and GM of AMC. "Story Matters Here defines what the network stands for and is the common thread unifying everything we do and will continue to do in a meaningful way that resonates with our advertisers, affiliates and our audience."

Story Matters Here brings value to advertisers with Branded Storytelling, an extension of what AMC had launched in last year's upfront with the Audience Identity Metric (AIM). AIM is AMC's audience measurement tool that better enables television advertisers to deliver their messages to the right audience, in the right environment, at the right time. Branded Storytelling extends that notion through customizing the movie experience to fit advertisers' needs, allowing them to better tell their brand story through AMC's programming. Examples include: Takeovers where advertisers can own an entire episode, movie or day with their messages; Matching Moments, where AMC breaks the action with a sponsored pod that directly follows relevant content; and Matching Attributes, where brands' messages are connected to key movie story content by using custom creative to air specifically within the film.

With Story Matters Here, AMC is relaunching its weekly prime-time schedule, using the Story Matters Here principle, for the first time creating themed nights for its programming where each night becomes story-driven. The nights are scheduled in a way that creates a narrative that links the movies with short-form interstitial programming.

Mondays

Female night: films targeting women featuring wraps on lifestyle, beauty, food, friendship and family

Tuesdays

Cinemania: AMC's hosted interactive short-form program featuring sponsored trivia, wraps, product placement, and prizing

Wednesdays

Action Pack: Hollywood's top action films geared toward men

Thursdays

Opening Night: AMC News is on red carpets around the world covering the hottest new film releases, all within the Thursday 8pm feature film

Fridays & Saturdays

Event Nights: a rotating series of special events and sponsor opportunities focusing on Themes such as Christmas, Valentine's Day, Memorial Day and Summer

Sundays

Originals: scripted Storytelling starting at ten

"AMC's new scheduling strategy represents a significant shift in the way the network is programmed. The destination programming creates a new way for viewers to tune-in and a new way for AMC to sell the network to advertisers," said Bill Rosolie, EVP of sales for AMC. "Our branded storytelling program creates custom integrated and unique opportunities that provides advertisers context to their messages when reaching AMC's audience."

In July of 2006, AMC entered into the original programming arena with Broken Trail starring Robert Duvall and Thomas Haden Church, which garnered record ratings for AMC and scored four Emmy wins. In the summer of 2007, AMC debuted its first original drama Mad Men. The series has received overwhelming recognition from the industry including making history by becoming the first cable network to garner back to back Golden Globe wins for Best Dramatic Television Series and receiving multiple Emmy wins including making history again by becoming the first cable network to win for Outstanding Drama series. Then in January of 2008, AMC premiered its newest original series, Breaking Bad, which took home the Emmy for outstanding lead actor for Bryan Cranston's portrayal of lead character Walt White. The network features an extensive library of iconic, top-rated movies, acclaimed unscripted originals and specials, including AMC StoryMakers with Peter Bart and Peter Guber, and curated movie franchises including Hollywood Icon, AMC Complete Collection and AMC Celebrates.

AMC is a multi-platform network that celebrates movies and high-quality scripted series. Among the elite services available in nearly 94 million homes (Source: Nielsen Media Research), AMC defines what it means to be a movie network today, creating a distinctive viewing experience that celebrates all that is enduringly cool, personal and powerfully relevant about movies. AMC's comprehensive library of popular movies strike a meaningful chord with its audience, and its critically-acclaimed slate of originals all have a cinematic quality that allow them to complement and be complemented by some of the best movies of all time. AMC is a subsidiary of Rainbow Media Holdings LLC, which includes sister networks IFC, WE tv and Sundance Channel.

FEBRUARY 20, 2009

BRYAN CRANSTON DIRECTORIAL DEBUTS ON WE TV AND AMC: LAST CHANCE PREMIERES SATURDAY, MARCH 7 ON WE TV

BREAKING BAD SEASON 2 PREMIERES SUNDAY, MARCH 8 ON AMC

EMMY WINNER CRANSTON WRITES, DIRECTS AND STARS IN ROMANTIC DRAMA LAST CHANCE ON WE TV WRITTEN AS A VALENTINE FOR WIFE ROBIN DEARDEN WHO STARS

CRANSTON TALKS ABOUT LAST CHANCE AND THE MAKING OF BREAKING BAD IN MOVIE WRAPS

NEW YORK, February 20, 2009 Emmy-winning actor Bryan Cranston (Emmy for Best Male Lead Actor in BREAKING BAD) brings two of his directorial debuts to WE tv and AMC. His film directorial debut is the romantic drama LAST CHANCE a passion project that he wrote as a valentine to his wife, actress Robin Dearden, who stars in the film along with him. LAST CHANCE premieres on WE tv on Saturday, March 7 at 11pm ET the night before the season 2 premiere of the critically-acclaimed award-winning series BREAKING BAD on AMC (Sunday, March 8), in which Cranston makes his television drama directorial debut with the opening episode. During movie wraps, WE tv viewers hear from Cranston firsthand on why he made LAST CHANCE and get behind-the-scenes scoop on BREAKING BAD.

"I wrote Last Chance for Robin (who stars in the movie) because I had the sense to marry her. I directed Last Chance because I didn't have the sense not to," said Cranston. "Romance could be the best and last chance for a woman buffeted by lifes disappointments, in this tale of a love that is lost, and one that is found."

LAST CHANCE tells the story of Lauren, a woman in a small town whos been stripped of all aspirations. Resigned to her life with a louse of a husband, she pragmatically trudges about her everyday existence with no hope, except that her kids may have a better life. But when she makes the acquaintance of Sam, an older man who has lived his entire life driven by his dreams, she might just find the inspiration to truly live to the fullest.

WE tv (www.WEtv.com) is the premier source for women looking to satisfy their curiosity with fascinating, original stories and entertaining, informative content that is relevant to key stages of their lives. Available in more than 72 million homes, WE tv's programming gives viewers compelling perspectives on women's lives that range from provocative to extraordinary, including signature series like "Bridezillas" and critically-acclaimed original documentary series such as "High School Confidential." WE tv's public affairs initiative, WE Empowers Women, is dedicated to creating programs that foster and celebrate women's strength, confidence and diversity. WE tv is available in HD and WE tv On Demand is available in 20 million homes. WE tv is a subsidiary of Rainbow Media Holdings LLC.