AMC Press Releases 2007

WEDNESDAY, MAY 30, 2007

AMC CONTINUES STELLAR MOMENTUM THROUGH MAY SWEEPS PERIOD



Top 10 Network in Prime Men 25-54 Delivery, Up 24% Year to Year

-- Ranked Top 5 in Audience Growth for A25-54, M25-54, M18-49 --

-- Double Digit Growth of Key Demos in Prime --

New York, NY, May 30, 2007 -- AMC announced today that the network is continuing its ratings momentum in the month of May. Going up against the broadcast network sweeps period, AMC ranked Top 10 in Men 25-54 delivery among all ad-supported cable networks, up 24% year to year. Available to over 91 million homes, AMC is also a Top 5 cable network in audience growth among Adult 25-54, Men 25-54 and Men 18-49 for the month of May.

"Experiencing this kind of market-leading demo growth - in a time of decline for other nets - is truly significant and drives home the fact that AMC is providing something different, both for our viewers and our ad partners," stated Charlie Collier, AMC's EVP & General Manager. "The ratings results we continue to see prove that AMC has built a programming platform that super-serves key demographic groups. AMC remains focused on building customized movie portfolios for our sponsors and providing them with a unique programming infrastructure that can effectively reach any desired audience. AMC has never been in a better place and we look forward to continued growth."

In 2007, AMC has developed a series of programming events that have proved to be valuable platforms for AMC's movie library, helping the network reach record ratings in key demographics, as well as its strongest 1Q in network history. The network's successful programming franchises, including AMC Hollywood Icon, AMC Celebrates, AMC Complete Collection and AMC Gold were created to dramatically enhance AMC's primetime line up as well as the viewing experience of its audience. AMC is also continuing its original programming development and this July will premiere its first ever original dramatic series, MAD MAN, Matthew Weiner's first project since the SOPRANOS. In addition, the network recently announced an extensive slate of projects from key industry vets, including Tom Fontana (OZ); Freddy DeMann (The Life and Death of Peter Sellers); William Finkelstein (LAW & ORDER); and Kip Koenig (GREY'S ANATOMY).

Following are highlights of AMC's May performance:

AMC hit top 10 status for the month in prime Men 25-54 delivery(1)

The network ranks as a top 5 net in key raw demo impression growth (A25-54, M25-54 and M18-49)-top 10 in A18-49, W25-54 & A2+ (2)

AMC delivered its strongest May ever in prime key demo delivery (A18-49, A25-54 and W25-54) (3)

In May 07 vs May 06, AMC experienced double digit growth of key demos across every daypart (4)

Source: Nielsen Media Research May 2007 (4/30/07-5/27/07). (1) Prime M-Su 8-11pm. Men 25-54 (000) delivery rank among all ad-supported cable networks broadcasting more than 51% of the daypart; (2) Growth based on May 2007 primetime raw impression delivery (000) growth vs May 06 (5/1/06-5/28/06); (3) May 06 primetime demo delivery (000) compared to previous AMC May performances; (4) Percent growth of A18-49, M18-49, A25-54, M25-54 (000) in Prime (M-Su 8-11pm), Daytime (M-F10am-4pm), Fringe (M-F 4-8pm), Late Night (M-Su 11pm-3am), Weekend (SS 8am-8pm) & Total Day (M-Su 6am-6am). Subject to qualifications available upon request

About AMC

AMC is a multi-platform network that celebrates classic movies and high-quality scripted series. Among the elite services reaching over 91,000,000 homes, AMC defines what it means to be a classic movie network today, creating a distinctive viewing experience that celebrates all that is enduringly cool, personal and powerfully relevant about movies. AMC's comprehensive library of popular movies strike a meaningful chord with its audience, and its critically-acclaimed slate of originals all have a cinematic quality that allow them to complement and be complemented by some of the best movies of all time. A division of Rainbow Media Entertainment Services, AMCs sister divisions include WE tv and the IFC Companies. AMC is THE FUTURE OF CLASSIC.

About Rainbow Media Holdings LLC

Rainbow Media Holdings LLC is a subsidiary of Cablevision Systems Corporation (NYSE: CVC). Rainbow Media is a leading producer of targeted, multi-platform programming for global distribution, creating and managing some of the world's most compelling and dynamic entertainment brands, including AMC, IFC, WE tv, Rainbow Sports Networks managed FSN Bay Area and FSN New England, LIFESKOOL, SPORTSKOOL, and VOOM HD Networks. The company also manages Rainbow Advertising Sales Corporation, its advertising sales division, and Rainbow Network Communications, its full service network programming origination and distribution company.

###

TUESDAY, APRIL 3, 2007

AMC CONTINUES RECORD RATINGS SUCCESS WITH BEST QUARTER IN NETWORK HISTORY



Top 10 Network Yet Still One of Basic Cable's Top Growth Nets

-- Top 10 Network in Prime Men 25-54 Delivery --

-- Ranked Top 3 in Growth for A25-54, M25-54, M18-49 --

-- Double Digit Growth of Key Demos in Prime --

New York, NY, April 3, 2007 -- AMC announced today that the network is continuing its ratings success with 1Q 07 ranking as its best quarter ever in key primetime demo delivery, including A25-54 (520,000); A18-49 (440,000); M25-54 (320,000); M18-49 (271,000); and A18-34 (151,000). In addition, AMC ranked among Top 10 in prime Men 25-54 delivery among all ad-supported networks for the quarter, an increase of 31% year to year for the network. Available to over 90 million homes, AMC ranked #1 in impression growth in all of cable for Men 25-54 (up 76,000), #3 for Men 18-49 (up 63,000), and #3 for A25-54 (up 120,000).

"For AMC to be the largest network in America dedicated to movies and experience market-leading demo growth is truly the daily-double," stated Charlie Collier, AMC's EVP & General Manager. "AMC is providing something different, both for our viewers and our ad partners - to actually be a top ten network in any demographic without stripping a procedural drama or two is in and of itself different. Our focus to consistently and uniquely celebrate movies of enduring quality, and pair them with scripted originals that share similar values, is a big part of our ratings success. AMC has never been in a better place and we look forward to continued growth."

Today's announcement comes on the heels of AMC's strongest January and February ever, which both delivered double digit growth in key demos.

Following are highlights of AMC's Ratings performance:

In 1Q 07, AMC's M25-54 (320,000) primetime performance ranked within the Top 10 and saw year to year gains, up +31%.

AMC also delivered double digit growth in key demo delivery of Adults 25-54 (+ 30%), Adults 18-49 (+ 26%) and Men 18-49 (+ 30%), ranking 1Q07 as the nets strongest quarter ever.

AMC ranked #1 in impression growth for Men 25-54 (up 76,000 to 320,000), #3 for Men 18-49 (up 63,000 to 271,000), and #3 for A25-54 (up 121,000 to 520,000).

March 07 was AMC's strongest March in prime Men 25-54 delivery (274,000) and HH delivery (783,000).

Source: Nielsen Media Research 1/1/07-4/1/07. Prime M-Su 8-11pm. Rank among all ad-supported networks broadcasting more than 51% of the daypart. Growth based on impression delivery growth vs 1Q06 (12/26/05-4/2/06)

About AMC

AMC, a division of Rainbow Media's Entertainment Services, which also includes WE tv and IFC Companies, is a 24-hour, movie-based network, dedicated to the American movie fan. The network, which reaches over 90 million homes, offers a comprehensive library of popular movies and a critically-acclaimed slate of original programming that is a diverse, movie-based mix of original series, documentaries and specials. AMC has garnered many of the industry's highest honors, including 14 Emmy awards. AMC is "TV for movie people."

About Rainbow Media Holdings LLC

Rainbow Media Holdings LLC is a subsidiary of Cablevision Systems Corporation (NYSE: CVC). Rainbow Media is a leading producer of targeted, multi-platform programming for global distribution, creating and managing some of the world's most compelling and dynamic entertainment brands, including AMC, fuse, IFC, WE tv, Rainbow Sports Networks managed FSN Bay Area and FSN New England, LIFESKOOL, SPORTSKOOL, and VOOM HD Networks. The company also manages Rainbow Advertising Sales Corporation, its advertising sales division, and Rainbow Network Communications, its full service network programming origination and distribution company.

###

THURSDAY, MARCH 1, 2007

AMC CONTINUES RATINGS SUCCESS WITH STRONGEST FEBRUARY PERFORMANCE EVER



-- Double Digit Growth of Key Demos in Prime --

New York, NY, March 1, 2007 -- AMC announced today that the network is continuing its ratings success with February 2007 primetime performance ranking as its strongest February performance ever. The network garnered double digit growth of key demos in the primetime daypart, with Adult 25-54 performance up 34% and Adult 18-49 performance up 27% compared to Feb 2006. 2006 was AMC's best performing year ever in primetime household deliveries.

Ratings highlights are bulleted below:

AMC continued prime success showing solid double digit increases in households and key demos from the prior year. Adult 25-54 performance is up 34% and Adult 18-49 performance is up 27% compared to Feb 2006, ranking the month as the nets strongest Feb performance ever.

One of the biggest cable networks and still growing. Ranked among the top rated networks on key adult demos, AMC also ranks #3 in growth of Adults 25-54 (+34%) as well as in growth of Adults 18-49 (+27%) for Feb 07 vs. Feb 06.

For the month of February 2007, AMC was a Top 15 network on HH Rtg (.93) and at the same time ranked #3 on growth (+24%) in HH Rtg among other Top 15 networks.

Source: Nielsen Media Research, February 2007 (1/29/07-2/25/07) compared to February 2006 (1/30/06-2/26/06). M-Su 8-11pm. Rank among all networks based on primetime coverage area ratings for Feb 2007.

###

TUESDAY, JANUARY 30, 2007

AMC KICKS OFF 2007 WITH RECORD PERFORMANCE



-- Network Reaches 90 Million Subs --

-- Among All Ad-Supported Cable Nets Ranks #5 in M25-54 and Top 10 in Households --

-- January 07 Ratings Up +23% vs January 06 -

-- Best Month Ever in A18-49, A25-54, M18-49 & M25-54 Deliveries -

New York, NY, January 30, 2007 -- AMC announced today that the month of January delivered a number of key highlights in ratings performance and subscriber developments for the network. In addition to reaching the significant milestone of 90 million subscribers, AMC ranked 5th in Men 25-54 delivery and was a top 10 network in primetime household and key demo deliveries among all ad-supported cable networks. AMC also experienced its best month ever in M18-49 & M25-54, A18-49 and target A25-54 deliveries, as well as grew its ratings up +23% (1.07 HH RTG) compared to Jan 2006 performance last year.

The following is a statement from AMC's EVP & General Manager, Charlie Collier:

"AMC's January performance is a great way to kick off 2007, and hitting the 90 million sub mark is a very important milestone for the network. There are few networks on basic or standard cable that are truly dedicated to movies, and our focus to uniquely celebrate movies with quality and consistency is a big part of hitting 90 million. We aim to create an atmosphere on the network where viewers can maximize the movie experience on television, and we will continue our commitment to deliver cinematic, quality entertainment of enduring value. AMC has never been at a better place and we look forward to continued growth."

Today's ratings and distribution announcements cap off an amazing month for the network with a strong list of noted recognition for AMC's first-ever original movie event, Broken Trail including: three Golden Globe nominations; three Screen Actor Guild nominations, a Directors Guild of America (DGA) nomination and a Writers Guild of America nomination. AMC's strong January ratings performance was strengthened by the premiere of the 35th anniversary of the Robert Redford film Jeremiah Johnson on 1/20/07 (3.09 HH rating-airing in AMC's Hollywood Icon Celebration to Redford) ranking it as the #1 rated theatrically-based basic cable movies of the month and the #4 highest rated program ever on AMC (behind AMC's Original Movie Broken Trail).

Following are highlights for AMC's January performance:

AMC's 1.07 HH RTG is up +23% compared to Jan 2006 performance last year (.87).

January 07 is AMC's best month ever in A18-49, A25-54, M18-49 & M25-54 deliveries.

For the month of January, AMC ranked 5th in Men 25-54 delivery as well as ranking as a top 10 network in primetime household and key demo deliveries among all ad-supported cable networks while showing significant year to year growth in all key demos.

In primetime, AMC delivered over 1.3 million viewers for the month, with performance most significant among its Male 25-54 viewers. AMC primetime Men 25-54 delivery (399,000) ranked the network 5th in overall monthly performance as well growing the net +49% year to year. In Adult 25-54 delivery, AMC ranked #8 among all nets, with a +44% performance increase compared to last year.

AMC's M18-49 (346,000) primetime performance ranked within the top 10 as well and saw year to year gains, up +52%. Adult 18-49 (540,000) saw year to year gains, up +42% respectively.

Source: Nielsen Media Research, 1/1/07-1/28/07 M-Su 8-11pm performance compared to all ad-supported cable networks broadcasting more than 51% of the daypart. AMC telecast of Jeremiah Johnson 1/20/07 compared to all other ad-supported cable network movie telecasts in prime, M-Su 8-11pm. Jan 07 performance compared to previous January prime performances on AMC. Year to year growth 1/1/07-1/28/07 vs 12/26/05-1/29/06. HH RTG, Adult and Men 18-49 & 25-54 (000) performance in prime compared to all other ad-supported cable networks.

###