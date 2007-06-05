AMC Network Press Release

DECEMBER 8, 2008

AMC'S MOVIES DRIVE THE NETWORK TO ITS STRONGEST MONTH EVER



- Highest Ratings and Delivery for Total Day for November -

- Double Digit Growth of Key Demos -

- Strongest November Ever in Primetime -

- Top 10 Primetime Network in all Cable -

New York, NY - Monday, December 8, 2008 - AMC announced today that November 2008 was its strongest month ever in total day household ratings, as well as Adult 25-54, Women 25-54, and Adult 18-49 deliveries. November of 2008 also marks the strongest November ever in the network's history for primetime, Adult 25-54, Adult 18-49, and Women 18-49 deliveries. The ratings and delivery growth reinforce AMC's ability to drive appointment television viewing for its movies, and creatively connect iconic titles to various key demographics.

"At AMC we don't just schedule our movies we curate them. These ratings successes validate that strategy, and reinforce that AMC has built a programming platform that super-serves key demographic groups," said Charlie Collier, AMC's President and GM. "AMC remains focused on building customized movie portfolios and providing them with a unique programming infrastructure that can effectively reach any desired audience. The network has never been in a better place and we look forward to continued growth."

In November, the network showcased AMC Celebrates Rocky where all five Rocky films starring Sylvestor Stallone were programmed in their entirety. Strong performances of that franchise coupled with Jeremiah Johnson starring Robert Redford, The Godfather and Godfather II, and the network premieres of films like JFK starring Kevin Costner, Hannibal starring Anthony Hopkins and Ride with the Devil starring Tobey Maguire have driven the month to be the networks strongest month ever and strongest November performance ever in primetime Adult 25-54, Adult 18-49 and Women 18-49 delivery and rank the net as a top 10 performer in all basic cable in prime delivery of Men 25-54.

Following are the highlights of AMC's November performance:

AMC is a top 10 network in November prime M25-54 delivery (325,000)

AMC is a top 5 network in November prime M18-49 year over year raw impression growth. (up 52,000 viewers)

With a month to go, AMC is pacing to have its strongest year ever in key demos in primetime and most other key dayparts

Year to date, AMC is seeing double digit gains across key adult/men demos in:

Daytime: A18-49 (+23%), A25-54 (+14%), M18-49 (+16%)

Fringe: A18-49 (+19%), W25-54 (+12%), M18-49 (+17%)

Weekend: A18-49 (+14%), A25-54 (+10%), M18-49 (+12%), W25-54 (+13%)

Total Day: A18-49 (+12%)

Source: Nielsen Media Research. Live data. Nov (10/27/08-11/30/08) delivery (000) compared to all other prior monthly performances Apr 2001 to date. Prime M-Su 8-11p, Total Day: M-Su 6a-6a, Daytime: M-F 10a-4p, Weekend Sa-Su 8a-8p.Rank among all cable networks broadcasting more than 51% of the M-Su 8-11p daypart

About AMC

AMC is a multi-platform network that celebrates classic movies and high-quality scripted series. Among the elite services available in over 94 million homes (Source: Nielsen Media Research), AMC defines what it means to be a classic movie network today, creating a distinctive viewing experience that celebrates all that is enduringly cool, personal and powerfully relevant about movies. AMC's comprehensive library of popular movies strike a meaningful chord with its audience, and its critically-acclaimed slate of originals all have a cinematic quality that allow them to complement and be complemented by some of the best movies of all time. AMC is a subsidiary of Rainbow Media Holdings LLC, which includes sister networks IFC, WE tv and Sundance Channel.

MARCH 10, 2008

AMC BOLSTERS ORIGINAL PROGRAMMING TEAM WITH KEY PROMOTIONS



Jeremy Elice Named Vice President, Original Programming, Series

Ben Davis Appointed Director of Development and Current Series

NEW YORK, NY, March 10, 2008 - Rainbow Media Holdings LLC announced today two promotions in AMC's Original Programming department. Jeremy Elice has been named Vice President of Original Programming, Series for AMC; he was formerly Director of Development for the network. Ben Davis, formerly Manager of Development for AMC has been promoted to Director of Development and Current Series. Elice will oversee development of series programming to maintain AMC's commitment to the delivery of cinematic and high-quality television. Davis will be responsible for managing the creative aspects of the network's current series and will continue to be involved in development. Both Elice and Davis are based in Los Angeles and report to Christina Wayne, Senior Vice President of Original Programming for AMC.

The promotions come on the heels of the network's first Golden Globe wins for original series Mad Men and the debut of its latest dramatic series Breaking Bad, created by Vince Gilligan. In addition, AMC recently announced an extensive slate of new original series in development, including Fort Smith (Robert Cochran); Uninvited Guest (Harley Peyton); An Untitled Alison Anders Western (Alison Anders & Terry Graham); and Green Fields (Nicky Silver).

"Jeremy's discerning taste and expertise in the film and television industry has been an integral part of fielding incoming scripted material, and he played an instrumental role in AMC's acquisition of Breaking Bad," stated Wayne. "Likewise, Ben has grown tremendously within this department and his experience in script development was an asset to the network as it made its foray into original programming. His insights ensure that AMC continues to be a destination for the biggest and brightest talent."

Elice joined AMC's Original Programming department in 2006 as the Director of Development based in Los Angeles. Prior to joining AMC, Elice held positions as Director of Creative & Strategic Development at Mutual Film Company, and Executive Assistant in the Development department at the FX Network. He received a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of California at Los Angeles.

Davis began his career at AMC in 2004 as an Executive Assistant in the Programming department. He was later promoted to Manager of Development and relocated to AMC's Los Angeles office, where he played an essential role in establishing AMC as a creative force in the entertainment community. Prior to joining AMC, he was an Assistant at Scout Productions and Scott Rudin Productions. He received a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing from Tulane University in New Orleans.





MAY 7, 2008

AMC RENEWS CRITICALLY-ACCLAIMED ORIGINAL SERIES, BREAKING BAD, FOR A SECOND SEASON

New York, NY - May 7, 2008 - AMC announced today the renewal of its latest original series, Breaking Bad, for a second season of 13 episodes. The renewal expands on AMC's commitment to bring viewers cinematic original programming that complements and is supported by the network's vast library of iconic movies. From acclaimed writer/producer/director Vince Gilligan (X-Files) and Sony Pictures Television, Breaking Bad follows the story of a desperate man who turns to a life of crime to secure his family's financial security. Season One of Breaking Bad premiered on AMC Sunday nights this past January.

"From critical praise to strong ratings and a devoted audience, Breaking Bad further reinforced AMC as a top producer of high-quality, distinctive television," said Charlie Collier, EVP and general manager of AMC. "Breaking Bad is a powerful, intelligent and thought-provoking series that clearly resonated with viewers and critics alike. We're excited for a second season of Breaking Bad with new and provocative storylines that will delve deeper into the next chapter in the life of Walter White." "Breaking Bad has been such a labor of love; the pickup is validation in our belief that the viewers would embrace this show," said Jamie Erlicht, co-president, programming and production, Sony Pictures Television. "Vince, Mark and Bryan have raised the bar to a new level, and to see their efforts recognized with this pickup shows that great writing and great acting is really what it's all about," said Zack Van Amburg, co-president, programming and production, Sony Pictures Television.

To date, Breaking Bad has reached approximately 20 million total viewers and more than 14 million households on AMC¹. Overall, the series garnered a notable .90 HH rating and delivered 825,000 homes, increasing the network's 2007 primetime average by +4% and +5%, respectively. Among the coveted 25-54 demo, all seven premiere episodes of Breaking Bad performed well: +36% stronger in both A25-54 (641,000) and M25-54(379,000) viewers versus AMC's 2007 primetime performance. Breaking Bad had immense appeal among Men and Adults 18-34. Delivery of M18-34 tripled AMC's 2007 primetime average by +116% and delivery among A18-34 increased by +86%. The success of Breaking Bad, as well as other noteworthy AMC film titles, helped the network garner its most-watched quarter ever in total day, primetime, fringe and daytime across all key demo deliveries. Year over year, AMC's first quarter 2008 achieved a +4% delivery gain, and is ranked as a top 10 network among basic cable networks (#8) in primetime delivery of Men 25-54.



MARCH 4, 2008

AMC DELIVERS STRONG DEMO GROWTH AND RATINGS SUCCESS FOR FEBRUARY

Network Achieves Strongest-Ever, Primetime Monthly Delivery of Adults 18-49;

Up 31% From February 2007

New York, NY - March 4, 2008 - AMC announced today that the network delivered strong demo growth and ratings success for February. For the month, AMC ranked as a Top 10 network in its key demos. In addition, the network achieved year-over-year growth across all key demos, including its strongest-ever, primetime monthly delivery of Adults 18-49, up 31%.

In addition, with strong film title premieres, including Letters from Iwo Jima (2.4 HH RTG) and Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1.3 HH RTG), AMC delivered its strongest February primetime ratings ever.

The following are highlights of AMC's February 2008 performance:

February marks the network's strongest-ever, primetime monthly delivery of Adults 18-49.

AMC delivered 552,000 viewers, increasing demo performance by 31% from February 2007.

AMC ranked 5th among all basic cable networks in raw impression growth of A18-49 in prime.

For Men 18-49 delivery:

AMC delivered 330,000 viewers, representing a year-over-year increase of 39%.

For M18-49, AMC ranked 6th among all basic cable networks in raw impression growth year to year.

AMC ranked as a top 10 network in key demos for the month: #9 in Men 18-49; #8 in M25-54; #7 in A25-54.

AMC ranked 5th among all basic cable networks in raw impression growth of M25-54 and ranked 8th among all basic cable networks in raw impression growth of A25-54.

Across all dayparts, AMC delivered its strongest-ever February performance in key demo deliveries.

AMC delivered its strongest-ever February prime HH ratings.



