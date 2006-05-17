A&E Press Releases 2006

THURSDAY, JULY 20, 2006

A&E UPDATES

A&E Network announced today that the hit series CRISS ANGEL MINDFREAK, will be picked up for a third season, after record-breaking ratings in its sophomore season. Additionally, the network will be picking up a powerful new Real-Life series CONFRONTING JUSTICE (working title), where victims of crimes confront their offenders. CONFRONTING JUSTICE (working title) the series is an intimate and dramatic real-life exploration into the lives of the people most affected by a serious crime: the victims, their families and the offender. The story of that painful event and its consequences are told first-hand by those directly involved as they prepare for their emotionally charged, face-to-fa! ce meeting. Offenders who go through the programs are significantly less likely to commit future crimes. The victims and their family members hope to find answers to agonizing questions and the offenders may reach some resolution, too - learning the true consequences of their actions. In the end, everyone's lives are changed forever.

Also, A&E Network completed production on the Original Movie comedy WEDDING WARS, starring John Stamos ("ER," "Full House") and Eric Dane (X-Men: The Last Stand, "Grey's Anatomy"). Craig Zadan and Neil Meron (executive producers of the Academy Award-winner Chicago and producers of the upcoming feature, Hairspray) are the executive producers on the film, which is produced by their company, Storyline Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television. Jim Fall (Trick, The Lizzie McGuire Movie) directed, from a script by Stephen Mazur (Liar, Liar). WEDDING WARS is scheduled to premiere on the networ! k sometime during the fourth quarter. What would happen if a g! ay man started a nationwide strike by gays and lesbians to fight for the right to get married? Ben (Dane) works for the Governor of Maine and is engaged to Maggie, the Governor's daughter; and Shel (Stamos) is not only the best wedding planner in the state, but also Ben's gay brother. Shel takes the job and turns out to be great at wedding planning, but when the Governor comes out against gay marriage, he decides to go on strike. When Shel's story is picked up on the local news, the strike spreads across the country and Shel becomes a celebrity. The two brothers come to blows, but eventually work out their differences, allowing the happy couple to make it to the altar ... on time and in style!

Additionally, A&E Network will exclusively premiere the new concert film, PAUL McCARTNEY: THE SPACE WITHIN US this fall, it was announced today by Bob DeBitetto, Executive Vice President and General Manager, A&E Network. The special, scheduled to air this October, showcas! es the rock legend's electrifying, sold-out 2005 U.S. tour, featuring never-before-released concert footage and much more.

Finally, Scott Foley ("The Unit," "Felicity") and Richard Burgi ("Desperate Housewives," In Her Shoes) star as the leaders of a team of firefighters battling the worst wildfires in the history of Yellowstone National Park, in the life-or-death A&E Network Original Movie, FIRESTORM: LAST STAND AT YELLOWSTONE, premiering Labor Day, Monday, September 4, 2006 at 9pm/8C. Clay Harding (Scott Foley) has spent his life studying fires -- how they move, breathe, grow, and how to put them out. When Clay is brought in to oversee fire strategy at Yellowstone National Park, his "dream job" turns into a nightmare as it becomes apparent that this could be the worst fire season in history. Just as thousands have entered the park for the 4th of July weekend, Clay's worst fears are realized. A massive fire grows out of co! ntrol and threatens everything in its path. The deadly fire ra! ges through the park, cutting off campsites and tourists areas, risking thousands of lives. In a last ditch effort, Clay and his team come up with a radical plan to save everyone and what's left of the park and the nearby town. Racing against time, they are momentarily able to shift the direction of the fire and evacuate everyone from the park, but will it be in time to save thousands of lives?

###

THURSDAY, JULY 13, 2006

CRISS ANGEL MINDFREAK PICKED UP FOR THIRD SEASON

PASADENA, CA, JULY 13, 2006 - A&E Network announced today that the hit series CRISS ANGEL MINDFREAK, will be picked up for a third season, after record-breaking ratings in its sophomore season. Additionally, the network will be picking up a powerful new Real-Life series CONFRONTING JUSTICE (working title), where victims of crimes confront their offenders. This slate of upcoming programming was announced today by Bob DeBitetto, Executive Vice President and General Manager, A&E Networks.

"Our unique brand of real-life series consistently offers viewers compelling characters and an opportunity to explore their lives with unflinching honesty, and a flair for great storytelling," said DeBitetto. 'Confronting Justice' joins Criss Angel in creating a powerful and lasting emotional bond with our audience."

CRISS ANGEL MINDFREAK

Three-time Magician of the Year recipient, Criss Angel, returns for a third season of A&E Network's immensely mystical series CRISS ANGEL MINDFREAK; the youngest skewing series in network history. Each week, viewers revel in witnessing Criss as he captivates live audiences with mind-boggling demonstrations of his skills, goes behind-the-scenes to research and execute his demonstrations with his crew, and meets celebrity friends who drop by to eagerly participate in his awe-inspiring antics. New episodes will magically appear in 2007.

Nancy Dubuc, Robert Sharenow and Elaine Frontain Bryant are the A&E executive producers for CRISS ANGEL MINDFREAK. The series was created, directed and produced by Criss Angel, and produced by Angel Productions Inc. and The Firm. Criss Angel, Dave Baram and Michael Blum serve as the executive producers. For more information on Criss Angel, please visit his website located at CrissAngel.com

###

THURSDAY, JULY 13, 2006

A&E NETWORK TO LAUNCH A PRIMETIME STRIP OF THE HIT SERIES CSI: MIAMI



SERIES AIRS EXCLUSIVELY MONDAY-FRIDAY @ 8PM ET& PT / 7PM CT BEGINNING WITH A LABOR DAY MARATHON, SEPTEMBER 4, 2006 FROM 8AM - 9PM ET&PT

PASADENA, CA, JULY 13, 2006 - A&E Network kicks off its exclusive cable television presentation of CSI: MIAMI with a Labor Day Marathon, on Monday, September 4, 2006 from 8am to 9pm ET/PT, it was announced today by Bob DeBitetto, Executive Vice President and General Manager, A&E Network. The critically acclaimed series will run on A&E every weeknight at 8pm ET & PT / 7pm CT, beginning that evening.

"CSI: MIAMI will offer our viewers the ideal entryway to a programming lineup of exciting, character and story-driven original A&E series, Monday through Friday," said DeBitetto. "CSI: MIAMI is smart, gripping, high-quality and fast-paced - the perfect scripted complement to A&E hits like DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER, KING OF CARS and CRISS ANGEL MINDFREAK."

Fast-paced forensics drama CSI: MIAMI revolves around a South Florida team of forensic investigators who use both cutting-edge scientific methods and old-fashioned police work to solve crimes. Horatio Caine (David Caruso), a former homicide detective, heads a group of investigators who work crimes amid the steamy, tropical surroundings and cultural crossroads of Miami. Caine often relies on a mix of gut instinct and the more straight-forward evidence. Megan Donner (Kim Delaney), a DNA specialist and the former head of the unit challenges his gut instinct with her trust in science.

The team includes Calleigh Dusquene (Emily Procter), a bilingual Southern beauty with a specialty in ballistics; Tim Speedle (Rory Cochrane), a cocky yet disarming investigator who is well connected on the street, and Eric Delko (Adam Rodriguez), an underwater recovery expert who knows all the twists and turns of the Florida waterways; and Alexx Woods (Khandi Alexander), the no-nonsense, know-it-all coroner. Lt. Yelina Salas (Sofia Milos) is the widow of Horatio's brother Raymond. Together, these investigators collect and analyze the evidence to solve the crimes and to vindicate those who often cannot speak for themselves -- the victims.

CSI: MIAMI is produced by Alliance Atlantis, in association with CBS Productions. Jerry Bruckheimer, Carol Mendelsohn, Ann Donahue and Anthony Zuiker are executive producers.

Now reaching more than 90 million homes, A&E Network offers a diverse mix of high quality entertainment; ranging from the network's signature Real-Life Series franchise, including the hit series Dog the Bounty Hunter, Intervention, King of Cars, Inked and Criss Angel Mindfreak, to critically acclaimed original movies, dramatic series and the most successful justice shows on cable. A&E is the official basic cable home to the high-profile series 24, CSI: Miami and beginning in 2007, The Sopranos. The A&E Network website is located at www.aetv.com. The A&E Club is located at www.aetv.com/club. For more information and photography please visit us on the web at www.aetvpress.com.

###