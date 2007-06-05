Adult Swim Press Releases 2007

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 12, 2007

Adult Swim to Wrap 2007 with the Highest Young Adult Delivery in The History of Cable

Late-Night Network Ranks #1 for 3rd Year in a Row Among Ad-Supported Basic Cable for Total Day Delivery of Adults 18-34, 18-24 and Men 18-34, 18-24

Scoring a significant "three-peat," Adult Swim will rank #1 at year-end 2007 in total day delivery of key young adults among ad-supported basic cable, according to preliminary data from Nielsen Media Research. The late-night network will furthermore outdistance its own record-setting performances in 2005 and 2006 with the best total day delivery in basic cable history among adults 18-34 (433,000) and men 18-34 (273,000), representing 8% and 13% growth, respectively, vs. 2006. Whether charting all-time cable records or simply new network records, Adult Swim achieved annual growth across all targeted young adult demos.

On a month-by-month basis, Adult Swim claimed the #1 delivery of adults 18-34 from January-October, the #1 delivery of adults 18-24 and men 18-24 from January -November, and the #1 delivery of men 18-34 from January-August. Additionally, among adults 18-49 (a secondary demo target for the network), Adult Swim is projected to rank #3 for total day delivery among ad-supported basic cable networks.

Highlights of Adult Swim's overall 2007 performance include the following:

ADULT SWIM (Monday-Saturday, 11 p.m.-6 a.m.; Sunday, 10 p.m.-6 a.m.) Year-End 2007 vs. 2006:

-- Adults 18-34 delivery (433,000 -new cable record) increased by 8%, and ratings (0.8) by 4%

-- Adults 18-24 delivery (259,000 -new Adult Swim record) improved by 2%, and ratings (1.1) by 17%

-- Adults 18-49 delivery (553,000) grew by 7%, and ratings (0.5) were unchanged

-- Men 18-34 delivery (273,000 -new cable record) expanded by 13%, and ratings (1.1) declined by 7%

-- Men 18-24 delivery (164,000 -new Adult Swim record) jumped by 4%, and ratings (1.4) by 1%.

Among Adult Swim's original programming, Seth Green's Robot Chicken topped the network's 2007 ratings and delivery charts, earning an average delivery of 600,000 adults 18-34. This was followed by Aqua Teen Hunger Force with an average 507,000 viewers, and Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law with an average 457,000 viewers. Adult Swim's most-watched telecast in its history was achieved in 2007 on Aug. 28 with a telecast of Family Guy (11:30 p.m.), which attracted 1,629,000 adults 18-34. And the Sept. 16 telecast of Robot Chicken (11:30 p.m.) scored as Adult Swim's most-watched original telecast in network history among adults 18-34 (1,423,000) and adults 18-24 (866,000).

AdultSwim.com also enjoyed tremendous growth in 2007 compared to 2006. Looking at the most recent available data (October '07 vs. October '06), Unique Users grew 112%, according to Nielsen//NetRatings. Similarly, Time Spent averages improved by 121%, while individual Game Plays increased by 44%. As reported by Omniture SiteCatalyst, AdultSwim.com's free broadband video service increased Videos Served by a whopping 1,297% thanks to popular titles The Boondocks and Robot Chicken. Among AdultSwim.com records for 2007, July stands as the website's #1 month for Unique Users -more than 1.4 million people. Year-to-date, AdultSwim.com is averaging more than 1 million Unique Users per month and 16.7 million monthly page views.

Adult Swim (AdultSwim.com), launched in 2001, is Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.'s network offering original and acquired animated comedy and action series for young adults. Airing overnight 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday (ET, PT), Adult Swim shares channel space with Cartoon Network, home to the best in original, classic and acquired programming for children and families, and is seen in 91 million U.S. homes.

MONDAY, JULY 16, 2007

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. Integrates Animation, Entertainment and Sports Digital Ad Sales Teams Walker Jacobs Joins as Senior Vice President of Turner Entertainment New Media Ad Sales

Turner Entertainment Ad Sales and Marketing announced today the merging of its digital ad sales teams for its Turner Entertainment Group portfolio, consisting of TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Court TV, GameTap, Super Deluxe and Turner Sports. The Turner Entertainment New Media Ad Sales team will focus resources and have a dedicated team responsible for driving all new media ad sales.

As part of this new structure, Walker Jacobs is joining the organization as senior vice president of Turner Entertainment New Media Ad Sales, effective July 16. In his new position, Jacobs will oversee all of the new media ad sales initiatives for the Turner Entertainment portfolio. He will be based in New York, reporting to David Levy, president of Turner Entertainment Ad Sales and Marketing.

"I am very excited to have Walker join our company and assume this integral position within the ad sales division," said Levy. "Walker is an experienced professional who brings great creative energy, smart business sense and fresh ideas to this position. His skills will blend perfectly with those of the seasoned executive team in place."

Jacobs and an expanded digital ad sales team will work with Turner Broadcasting's Entertainment, Sports and Animation, Young Adults & Kids Media divisions to develop integrated sales and marketing solutions for advertisers across the entertainment portfolio of television networks, platforms and businesses. Jacobs will join Linda Yaccarino, executive vice president of Turner Entertainment Ad Sales; Trish Frohman, executive vice president of Turner Sports and Regional Ad Sales; and Beth Goss, executive vice president of Animation Ad Sales, as part of the Turner Entertainment Ad Sales and Marketing executive team. All four individuals report directly to Levy.

Levy noted this newly aligned ad sales structure is a direct result of advertisers' considerable interest in new media opportunities. "I am confident that collectively, this group will continue to make it easier and more productive for advertisers and agencies to do business with our industry-leading television and digital platforms as we look to aggregate and deliver consumers across all platforms," said Levy.

"This is a great opportunity for me to work with David and the talented individuals across Turner," said Jacobs. "My goal is to help Turner Entertainment develop and extend long-term partnerships with clients through innovative and creative ideas that take advantage of the full arsenal of assets."

For the past six years, Jacobs worked for Reuters Americas in a variety of executive positions. Most recently, he served as senior vice president of the Reuters Americas Media Group, responsible for general management of Reuters.com ad sales and business development, as well as content sales for Reuters Media Business in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

TUESDAY, JULY 3, 2007

If ranked among prime time networks, Adult Swim would easily fall among the Top 10.

Adult Swim set back-to-back quarterly delivery records for adults 18-34 and 18-24. Moreover, Adult Swim's total programming day (10:30pm-6am) delivered more adults 18-34 than the prime time performance of ESPN, Nick-at-Nite, FX, Comedy Central, VH1, Discovery, Spike, Sci-Fi and 57 other networks.

Adult Swim Posts Largest Quarterly Total Day Delivery in Basic Cable Historywith Adults 18-34, 18-24 and Men 18-34, Men 18-24 Late-Night Network Ranks #1 for Young Adult Total Day Delivery for Eight of the Last Nine Quarters.

Beating its own record-setting performance last quarter, Adult Swim set all-new ad-supported basic cable total day delivery records for any quarter with adults 18-34, adults 18-24, men 18-34 and men 18-24, according to preliminary data from Nielsen Media Research. Since becoming an individually-rated network in second quarter '05, the late-night network has ranked #1 in total day delivery of adults 18-34 for eight of the last nine quarters, #1 among men 18-34 for seven of the last nine quarters, and #1 among adults 18-24 and men 18-24 across all nine quarters.

Compared to its basic cable competition across second quarter '07, Adult Swim's total programming day (10:30pm-6am) delivered more adults 18-34 than the prime time performance of ESPN, Nick-at-Nite, FX, Comedy Central, VH1, Discovery, Spike, Sci-Fi and 57 other networks.

Highlights of Adult Swim's overall second quarter 2007 performance -charting double-digit gains across the board -include the following:

ADULT SWIM (Monday-Thursday, 10:30pm-6am; Saturday, 11pm-6am, Sunday, 10pm-6am) in First Quarter 2007 vs. First Quarter 2006:

· Adults 18-34 delivery (459,000 -new basic cable quarterly record) increased by 22%, and ratings (0.7) by 17%

· Adults 18-24 delivery (291,000 -new basic cable quarterly record) improved by 32%, and ratings (1.0) by 25%

· Adults 18-49 delivery (584,000) grew by 18%, and ratings (0.4) were unchanged

· Men 18-34 delivery (279,000 -new basic cable quarterly record) expanded by 20%, and ratings (0.8) by 14%

· Men 18-24 delivery (178,000 -new basic cable quarterly record) jumped by 22%, and ratings (1.2) by 20%

Among Adult Swim's programming highlights, the June 17 telecast of the original special ROBOT CHICKEN STAR WARS (11pm) ranked #1 in its time period on all cable in delivery of men 18-34 (667,000), adults 18-24 (566,000) and men 18-24 (369,000). It was also the most-watched program of the day on Adult Swim among adults 18-34 (957,000), as well as adults 18-24 and men 18-34.

Adult Swim (AdultSwim.com), launched in 2001, is Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.'s network offering original and acquired animated comedy and action series for young adults. Airing overnights six days a week for a total of 45 hours weekly, Adult Swim shares channel space with Cartoon Network, home to the best in original, classic and acquired programming for children and families, and is seen in 91 million U.S. homes.

RATING PERIOD: 4/02/07 - 7/01/07

TUESDAY, JANUARY 30, 2007

Adult Swim enjoyed a terrific January '07 performance, setting new ad-supported basic cable records for total day delivery of key young adult demos.

Adult Swim Sets All-New Basic Cable Records for January Total Day Delivery of Key Young Adults Late-Night Network Posts Best-Ever January Delivery Among Adults 18-24, Men 18-24 and Men 18-34 Adult Swim Ranks #1 Among Competing Networks for January Total Day Delivery of Adults 18-34, 18-24 and Men 18-34, 18-24

Adult Swim's reign among adults 18-34, adults 18-24, men 18-34 and men 18-24 charted new network and ad-supported basic cable records for January, according to preliminary data from Nielsen Media Research. Scoring double-digit growth vs. January last year, the late-night network set new benchmarks for ad-supported cable's best January total day delivery of adults 18-24, men 18-24 and men 18-34. In addition to posting its own new network records, Adult Swim also ranked #1 among all ad-supported basic cable networks in January for total day delivery of adults 18-34, and extended its run as the #1 network among men 18-24 for 22 consecutive months. Adult Swim also ranked #7 among ad-supported basic cable for total day delivery of adults 18-49.

Highlights of Adult Swim's overall January performance include the following:

ADULT SWIM (Monday-Thursday, Saturday, 11pm-6am; Sunday, 10pm-6am) in January '07 vs.

the January '06 time period

* Adults 18-34 delivery (366,000) increased by 8%, and ratings (0.5) were unchanged

* Adults 18-24 delivery (228,000 -a new basic cable record) improved by 18%, and ratings (0.8) by 14%

* Men 18-34 delivery (238,000 -a new basic cable record) expanded by 16%, and ratings (0.7) by 17%

* Men 18-24 delivery (146,000 -a new basic cable record) jumped by 20%, and ratings (1.0) by 11%

Across the final week in January '07, Adult Swim also ranked #1 for total day delivery among the four key demos, charting significant double-digit increases across the board. Among the week's highlights, Adults 18-34 delivery (396,000) increased by 17% and ratings (0.6) by 20% vs. the same time period last year.

Additionally, Adult Swim programming in January accounted for six of the Top 50 programs of the month among adults 18-34, and 16 of the Top 50 telecasts of the month among men 18-34, more than any other network.

Adult Swim (AdultSwim.com), launched in 2001, is Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.'s network offering original and acquired animated comedy and action series for young adults. Airing overnights six days a week for a total of 45 hours weekly, Adult Swim shares channel space with Cartoon Network, home to the best in original, classic and acquired programming for children and families, and is seen in 91 million U.S. homes.

RATING PERIOD: 1/01/07 - 1/28/07

