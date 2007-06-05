ABC Family Press Releases 2008

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 4, 2008

ABC Family November 08 Highlights

Driven by all around strong numbers for the net's Countdown to 25 Days of Christmas, specifically for the movie premiere events of A Dennis the Menace Christmas and Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief, November 08 wrapped as ABC Family most-watched November ever in Prime in Total Viewers, Adults 18-34, Adults 18-49 and Viewers 12-34. In fact, in Total Viewers, this was ABC Family's most-watched non-December ever (tied with July 08). Year to Year, the net posted robust across the board increases, including its fourth straight month of double-digit percent gains in Total Viewers, and ninth time in eleven months overall.

On Sunday, November 30, 2008, roughly 3.6 million Total Viewers tuned in to watch ABC Family's premiere movie event of A Dennis the Menace Christmas and a rebroadcast of holiday classic, Home Alone 4, ranking among the month's Top 10 cable movies out of the more than 2,600 that aired.

In November 08, ABC Family posted its 25th consecutive month of year-to-year growth in Prime in Adults 18-34 (dates back to November 06), and its 17th straight month of gains over year-ago levels in both Prime and Total Day in Adults 18-49 (dates back to July 07). What's more, this month marked the fifth straight month ABC Family climbed by double-digit percentages in Adults 18-34 and the fourth month running producing such sizeable increases in Adults 18-49.



THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29, 2008

Ratings for Tuesday, October 28, 2008 - Final National Ratings

Hitting Record Levels During the First Half of its Second Season, "Greek" is ABC Family's No. 2 Original Series Run in the Network's History in Key 18-34, Women 18-49 and 12-34 Demographics

"Greek's" Sophomore Mid-Season Finale Stands as Cable's No. 1 Scripted Program at 9 O'Clock in Women 18-34 and Females 12-34

Since Class Opened in July 07, "Greek" Has Progressively Grown its Audience Each Season, with Season 2A the Series' Most-Watched on Record in Core 18-34, 18-49 and 12-34 Measures

Tuesday's Mid-Season Closer of "Greek" Ranks as the Series' Most-Watched Finale Ever in Women 18-34 and Women 18-49

Versus its Entire Freshman Campaign, "Greek" Delivers Impressive Double-Digit Percent Increases in Key Adult, Women and 12-34 Demos

"Greek" (Tuesdays, 8/26/08 - 10/28/08, 9:00-10:00 p.m.)

Original series "Greek" wrapped its season 2A as the series' most-watched installment ever, and as ABC Family's No. 2 original series run of all time in Adults 18-34 (621,000), Women 18-34 (453,000), Women 18-49 (575,000), Viewers 12-34 (965,000) and Females 12-34 (731,000), posting impressive gains over its entire freshman campaign in all key categories. Moreover, Tuesday's mid-season closer ranked as the series' most-watched finale ever in Women 18-34 (404,000) and W18-49 (487,000).

During its season 2A, "Greek" stood as cable's No. 1 scripted program at 9 o'clock in Women 18-34 (404,000) and Females 12-34 (640,000), and among the Top 5 in Adults 18-34 (No. 3 - 621,000), Women 18-49 (No. 5 - 575,000) and Viewers 12-34 (No. 3 - 965,000).

Since class opened in July 07, "Greek" has progressively grown its key audience each installment, with season 2A qualifying as the series' most-watched on record in several core demos, specifically with Adults 18-34 (2A: 621,000; 1B: 470,000; 1B: 458,000), Women 18-34 (2A: 453,000; 1B: 325,000; 1A: 281,000), Adults 18-49 (2A: 784,000; 1B: 625,000; 1A: 606,000) and Viewers 12-34 (2A: 965,000; 1B: 814,000; 1A: 811,000).

"Greek's" 2A season posted hefty increases over its entire freshman season 1A/1B average, jumping by 34% in Adults 18-34 (621,000 vs. 464,000), by 50% in Women 18-34 (453,000 vs. 303,000), by 27% in Adults 18-49 (784,000 vs. 616,000), by 45% in Women 18-49 (575,000 vs. 396,000) and by 27% in Females 12-34 (731,000 vs. 574,000).

Source: Nielsen Media Research (National Ratings, Live + Same Day, 10/28/08; Most Current, 2A (8/26/08-10/28/08); 1B (4/7/08-6/9/08); 1A (7/9/07-9/10/07).



OCTOBER 28, 2008

ABC Family's October 08 Highlights

Powered by the original series Lincoln Heights and Greek, and record pacing levels for this year's 13 Nights of Halloween event, October 08 qualified as ABC Family's most-watched October in the network's history in Prime in Total Viewers, Adults 18-34, Adults 18-49 and Viewers 12-34. This was a feat also achieved in Women 18-34, Women 18-49 and Females 12-34. Through the first seven days, ABC Family's 13 Nights of Halloween 2008 programming event is off to its best start ever in key 18-34, 18-49 and 12-34 demographics.

The second season of Greek currently ranks as the series' most-watched installment on record in Total Viewers, Adults 18-34, Adults 18-49 and Viewers 12-34. Season to date, Lincoln Heights is cable's No. 1 program in its time slot in Females 12-34 and Female Teens, and delivers Top 5 ranks in Adults 18-34, Women 18-34 and Women 18-49.

In October 08, ABC Family posted its 24th consecutive month of year-to-year growth in Prime in Adults 18-34 (dates back to November 06), and its 16th straight month of gains over year-ago levels in both Prime and Total Day in Adults 18-49 (dates back to July 07).

In Prime, October 08 vs. October 07, ABC Family registered robust double-digit percent increases across all key demos over solid year-ago levels, up by 11% in Total Viewers, by 18% in Adults 18-34, by 13% in Adults 18-49 and by 14% in Viewers 12-34.



AUGUST 19, 2008

Powered by "The Secret Life of the American Teenager," Summer's Biggest Break-Out Hit, ABC Family is Cable's No. 1 Network for the Week

in Prime in Women 18-34, Viewers 12-34 and Females 12-34 Tuesday's All-New "The Secret Life of the American Teenager" is the Week's No. 1 Cable Telecast in Women 18-34, Viewers 12-34 and Females 12-34 Driven by "Secret Life" and Multiple Plays of Theatrical "The Notebook," This Week Qualifies as ABC Family's Most-Watched Week in Prime in 2008 in Adults 18-34 and Women 18-34, and Second-Most-Watched in Women 18-49 Tuesday's Airing of "Bring it On: All or Nothing" Ranks as the Week's No. 1 Cable Movie in Viewers 12-34 and Females 12-34 Saturday's Basic Cable Premiere of "The Notebook" is the Night's Top-Ranked Cable Program in Prime in Women 18-34, Women 18-49, Viewers 12-34 and Females 12-34

Powered by Summer's biggest break-out hit, "The Secret Life of the American Teenager," ABC Family qualified as Cable's No. 1 network in Prime in Women 18-34 (279,000), Viewers 12-34 (733,000) and Females 12-34 (556,000), and scored Top 5 ranks in Adults 18-34 (No. 3 - 407,000), Adults 18-49 (No. 4 - 640,000) and Women 18-49 (No. 4 - 451,000).

Tuesday's all new "Secret Life" was the week's No. 1 cable telecast in Women 18-34 (867,000), Viewers 12-34 (2.5 million) and Females 12-34 (2.1 million).

Driven by "Secret Life" and multiple airings of theatrical "The Notebook," ABC Family enjoyed its most-watched week in Prime in 2008 in Adults 18-34 (407,000) and Women 18-34 (279,000), and second-most-watched week this year in Women 18-49 (451,000).

Tuesday's 9 o'clock airing of "Bring it On: All or Nothing" (7:00 - 9:00 p.m.) ranked as the week's No. 1 cable movie in Viewers 12-34 (1.1 million) and Females 12-34 (894,000).

In its basic cable premiere, theatrical "The Notebook" stood as Saturday's top-ranked Prime cable program in Women 18-34 (347,000), Women 18-49(636,000), Viewers 12-34 (884,000) and Females 12-34 (742,000).

JULY 29, 2008

ABC Family - July 08

Powered by the Net's No. 1 original series of all time, "The Secret Life of the American Teenager," and the debut of original movie "Picture This!," ABC Family enjoyed its most-watched July in the network's history in Prime in Total Viewers (1.4 million),

Adults 18-34 (334,000), Women 18-34 (216,000), Adults 18-49 (598,000) and Women 18-49 (377,000). In Viewers 12-34 (602,000) and Females 12-34 (418,000), July 08 now ranks as the Net's second-most-watched month on record in Prime, behind only December 07.

Launching at the top of July, ABC Family's hit original series "The Secret Life of the American Teenager" now stands as the Net's No. 1 original series of all time in Total Viewers (3.0 million), Adults 18-34 (906,000), Adults 18-49 (1.3 million) and Viewers 12-34 (1.9 million). Impressively, one of cable's biggest breakout hits this Summer, "The Secret Life of the American Teenager" accounted for 4 of July's Top 5 cable telecasts in Females 12-34.

Original movie "Picture This!" (7/13/08) qualified as the month's No. 1 cable movie in Viewers 12-34, and was cable's No. 1 telecast overall in Females 12-34 (2.0 million).

In its basic cable debut, "Harry Potter & the Goblet of Fire" (7/6/08) positioned as cable's No. 2 movie for the month in Adults 18-49 (1.8 million), behind TBS' "Last Holiday," and in Men 18-49 (799,000), behind FX's "Hellboy."

In July 08, ABC Family delivered its 21st consecutive month of year-to-year growth in Prime in Adults 18-34 (dates back to November 06), and its 13th straight month of gains over year-ago levels in both Prime and Total Day in Adults 18-49 (dates back to July 07).

In Prime, July 08 vs. July 07, ABC Family registered increases across all key demos over robust year-ago averages, up by 8% in Total Viewers (1.4 million vs. 1.3 million), by 14% in Adults 18-34 (334,000 vs. 292,000), by 3% in Adults 18-49 (598,000 vs. 581,000) and by 19% in Viewers 12-34 (602,000 vs. 505,000).

In Total Day, July 08 was ABC Family's most-watched July ever in Total Viewers (792,000) and key Adult & Women demos -- Adults 18-34 (196,000), Women 18-34 (135,000), Adults 18-49 (338,000) and Women 18-49 (223,000).

JULY 2, 2008

2Q08 Ranks as ABC Family's Most-Watched 2Q on Record in Prime time



2Q08 Ranks as ABC Family's Most-Watched 2Q on Record in Prime and Total Day in Total Viewers and Across All Target Demos

In Total Day, 2Q08 is ABC Family's Second-Most-Watched Quarter Ever in Females 12-34.

ABC Family's Hit Original Series "Greek" Wraps its Two-Part Freshman Campaign as the Net's No. 1 Original Series Ever Across Key 18-34s and Viewers 12-34.

The Debut of Original Movie "Princess" Positions as Cable's No. 2 Movie in Women 18-34 and No. 3 in Females 12-34

In Prime, ABC Family Garners its Seventh Straight Quarter of Year-to-Year Increases in Adults 18-34, Target Women and Viewers 12-34

In Total Day, 2Q08 Marks ABC Family's 19th Straight Quarter of Year-to-Year Gains in Adults 18-34, with the Streak at 20 Quarters in Women 18-34 and Women 18-49



ABC Family - 2Q 2008

In Prime, ABC Family enjoyed its most-watched 2Q on record in Total Viewers (1.1 million), Adults 18-34 (271,000), Adults 18-49 (510,000) and Viewers 12-34 (442,000). This was also ABC Family's top-rated 2Q of all time in all key Women targets: Women 18-34 (176,000), Women 18-49 (320,000) and Females 12-34 (295,000).

In Total Day, ABC Family garnered its largest audiences ever for a 2Q in Total Viewers (643,000), Adults 18-34 (174,000), Women 18-34 (123,000), Adults 18-49 (297,000), Women 18-49(202,000) and Viewers 12-34 (294,000).

In Females 12-34 (215,000), 2Q08 now stands as ABC Family's second-most-watched quarter ever, behind only 1Q08 (221,000).

Wrapping its freshman campaign at the top of June, ABC Family's hit original series "Greek" (1A: 7/9 - 9/10/07; 1B: 3/24 - 6/9/08, Mondays) wrapped as ABC Family's No. 1 original series of all time in Adults 18-34 (482,000), Women 18-34 (316,000), Men 18-34 (166,000), Viewers 12-34 (834,000) and Females 12-34 (588,000).

The debut of ABC Family original movie "Princess" on April 20th (8:00 - 10:00 p.m.) positioned as cable's No. 2 movie of 2Q08 in Women 18-34 (632,000), and No. 3 overall in Females 12-34 (1.1 million).

In Prime, ABC Family delivered its seventh straight quarter of year-to-year growth in Adults 18-34, Women 18-34, Women 18-49 and Viewers 12-34 (dates back to 4Q06).

In Total Day, ABC Family posted its 19th straight quarter of year-to-year increases in Adults 18-34, with the streak at 20 quarters in Women 18-34 and Women 18-49 (dates back to 4Q03 and 3Q03, respectively).

JULY 2, 2008

JULY 2, 2008

THURSDAY, MAY 29, 2008

WEDNESDAY, MAY 28, 2008

ABC Family's Record May 08



Lifted by the continued strength of original series "Greek," along with A-list theatricals "The Incredibles" and "Harry Potter & the Prisoner of Azkaban," ABC Family tallied its best May deliveries in the network's history in Prime in Total Viewers (1.1 million), Adults 18-34 (240,000), Adults 18-49 (467,000), Women 18-49 (282,000) and Viewers 12-34 (403,000). In its current season, "Greek" (Mondays, 3/24-5/19/08, 8:00 - 9:00 p.m.) is ABC Family's No. 1 original series of all time in Adults 18-34 (495,000), Women 18-34 (332,000) and Viewers 12-34 (857,000). Going strong since its March 24 return, ABC Family's cutting edge original series "Greek" (Mondays, 8:00-9:00 p.m.) has doubled to tripled year-ago time period levels in target demos, up 207% in Adults 18-34 (495,000 vs. 161,000), 157% in Women 18-34 (332,000 vs. 129,000), 124% in Adults 18-49 (641,000 vs. 286,000) and 141% in Viewers 12-34 (857,000 vs. 356,000).

In Total Day, May 08 was ABC Family's most-watched May ever in Total Viewers (615,000) and key Adult & Women demos -- Adults 18-34 (170,000), Adults 18-49 (290,000) and Women 18-49 (195,000). In Prime, May 08 vs. May 07, ABC Family registered strong increases across all key demos, up by 19% in Total Viewers (1.1 million vs. 924,000), by 7% in Adults 18-34 (240,000 vs. 224,000), by 16% in Adults 18-49 (467,000 vs. 404,000) and by 7% in Women 18-49 (282,000 vs. 264,000). In Total Day, ABC Family climbed by solid margins year to year, up by 9% in Total Viewers (615,000 vs. 563,000), by 10% in Adults 18-34 (170,000 vs. 154,000), by 14% in Adults 18-49 (290,000 vs. 254,000) and by 10% in Women 18-49 (195,000 vs. 177,000).

APRIL 1, 2008

Ratings Highlights for 1Q 2008 Final National Ratings

1Q08 Ranks as ABC Family's Most-Watched 1Q on Record in Prime

and Total Day in Total Viewers and Across All Target Demos

1Q08 Stands as ABC Family's Second-Most-Watched Quarter of All Time in Prime

and Total Day in Adults 18-34, Viewers 12-34 and Key Women, Behind Only 4Q07

In Total Day, 1Q08 is ABC Family's Most-Watched Quarter Ever

in Females 12-34, and Second-Most-Watched in Viewers 12-34

The Return of Hit Original Series "Greek" Becomes ABC Family's

No. 1 Original Series Telecast Ever in Adults 18-34 and Women 18-34

The January 20th TV Premiere of "Bring it On: In It to Win It" is Cable's

No. 1 Movie of 1Q08 in Viewers 12-34 and Key Young Women Demos

In Prime, ABC Family Delivers its Sixth Straight Quarter of

Year-to-Year Increases in Adults 18-34 and Target Women

In Total Day, 1Q08 Marks ABC Family's 18th Consecutive Quarter of Year-to-Year Gains

in Adults 18-34, with the Streak at 19 Quarters in Women 18-34 and Women 18-49

ABC Family - 1Q 2008 & March 2008

* In Prime, ABC Family delivered its most-watched first quarter of all time in Total Viewers (1.2 million), Adults 18-34 (297,000), Adults 18-49 (544,000) and Viewers 12-34 (481,000). This was also ABC Family's top-rated 1Q ever in all key Women measures: Women 18-34 (195,000), Women 18-49 (347,000) and Females 12-34 (330,000).

* In Adults 18-34 (297,000), Women 18-34 (195,000), Viewers 12-34 (481,000) and Females 12-34 (330,000), 1Q08 wrapped as the Net's second-most-watched quarter ever in Prime, behind only 4Q07.

* In Total Day, ABC Family drew its largest audiences ever for a first quarter in 1Q08 in Total Viewers (693,000), Adults 18-34 (184,000), Women 18-34 (126,000), Adults 18-49 (317,000) and Women 18-49 (210,000).

* In Total Day, in 1Q08 finished as ABC Family's most-watched quarter ever in Females 12-34 (221,000) and second-most-watched ever in Viewers 12-34 (307,000).

* The return of hit original series "Greek" on Monday, March 24 (8:00-9:00 p.m.) became ABC Family's No. 1 original series telecast of all time in Adults 18-34 (712,000) and Women 18-34 (473,000).

* The January 20th TV premiere of "Bring it On: In It to Win It" (8:00 - 10:00 p.m.) stood as cable's No. 1 movie of 1Q08 in Viewers 12-34 (2.4 million), Females 12-34 (2.0 million) and Women 18-34 (717,000).

* In 1Q08, ABC Family delivered its sixth consecutive quarter of year-to-year growth in Prime with Adults 18-34, Women 18-34 and Viewers 12-34 (dates back to 3Q06).

* In Total Day, ABC Family posted its 18th straight quarter of year-to-year increases in 1Q08 in Adults 18-34, with the streak at 19 quarters in Women 18-34 and Women 18-49 (dates back to 4Q03 and 3Q03, respectively).