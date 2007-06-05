ABC Family Press Releases 2007

DECEMBER 31, 2007

ABC Family Sets Records in 2007

2007 Stands as ABC Family’s Most-Watched Year on Record in Prime and Total Day in Total Viewers and Across All Adult Demos

In 2007 ABC Family Delivers its Top-Rated Telecast of All Time in Total Viewers and All Key Adults with the Premiere of Original Movie "Holiday in Handcuffs"

Among the 30,000+ Cable Movies in 2007, Debut of "Holiday in Handcuffs" is the No. 2-Rated Movie in Target Women, and Slots Third in Adults 18-34 and adults 18-49

December 07 Ranks as ABC Family’s Most-Watched Month of All Time in Prime and Total Day in Total Viewers and All Key Adult Demos The Walt Disney Company Owns 3 of December 07’s Top 4 Most-Watched Cable Nets in Prime in Viewers, with No. 1 ESPN, No. 2 Disney Channel and No. 4 ABC Family

ABC Family Stands Among December 07’s Top 5 Cable Networks in Prime in Total Viewers, Key Adults and Target Women In December 07, ABC Family Airs 3 of the Month’s Top 10 Cable Movies in Viewers

In December 07, ABC Family Enjoys its 2 Most-Watched Weeks Ever in Prime in Total Viewers and Across All Adult Demos The 10th Annual "25 Days of Christmas" Ranks as the Event’s Most-Watched on Record in Total Viewers and All Adults Categories, Gifting ABC Family with No. 1 Rank in the Daypart in Key Women Original Series "Lincoln Heights" and "Greek’s" Season Finales Hit Record Levels in Total Viewers and Target Adult Demos "Greek’s" Freshman Season Qualifies as ABC Family’s No. 1 Original Series on Record in Adults 18-34, and No. 2 in Women 18-34

ABC Family – 2007 (1/1/07-12/30/07)

Powered by a record-performing December 07, which saw ABC Family’s No. 1 telecast of all time with the debut of original movie "Holiday in Handcuffs," along with solid returns from original series like "Greek" and "Lincoln Heights," 2007 finished as ABC Family’s most-watched year in its history in Prime in Total Viewers (1.17 million), Adults 18-34 (276,000), Adults 18-49 (531,000) and Women 18-49 (338,000).

In Total Day, 2007 also stood as ABC Family’s most-watched year on record in Adults 18-34 (170,000), Adults 18-49 (300,000) and Women 18-49 (202,000).

Among the more than 30,000 movies that aired on basic cable in 2007, ABC Family’s No. 1 telecast of all time, original movie "Holiday in Handcuffs," was the year’s No. 2 movie in Women 18-34 (1.20 million/3.6 rating) and Women 18-49 (2.23 million/3.4 rating), behind only the premiere of "Disney’s High School Musical 2", and finished a No. 3 for the entire year in Adults 18-34 (1.6 million/2.4 rating) and Adults 18-49 (3.3 million/2.5 rating).



ABC Family – December 2007 (11/26/07-12/30/07)

Boasting record deliveries for "25 Days of Christmas 2007," December 07 wrapped as the Network’s most-watched month ever in Prime in Total Viewers (2.2 million), Adults 18-34 (445,000), Adults 18-49 (982,000) and Women 18-49 (621,000).

In December 07, The Walt Disney Company owned 3 of the month’s Top 4 most-watched networks in Prime in Total Viewers with No. 1 ESPN (3.3 million), No. 3 Disney Channel (2.6 million) and No. 4 ABC Family (2.3 million).

In Prime, ABC Family ranked among cable’s Top 5 networks, placing No. 4 in Total Viewers and Adults 18-49, and No. 3 in Women 18-49.

ABC Family was home to 3 of the month’s Top 10 most-watched movies on all cable with the premiere of original movie "Holiday in Handcuffs" (7.0 million, Sunday, 12/9/07, 8:00 - 10:00 p.m.), the network debut of theatrical "The Santa Clause 2" (5.1 million, Saturday, 12/8/07, 7:00 - 9:00 p.m.) and the premiere of original telepic "Snowglobe" (4.6 million, Saturday, 12/15/07, 8:00 - 10:00 p.m.).

In Total Day, December 07 garnered ABC Family’s best ratings for any given onth on record in Total Viewers (1.1 million), Adults 18-34 (234,000), Adults 18-49 (481,000) and Women 18-49 (315,000).



"25 Days of Christmas 2007" (12/1/07-12/25/07, 7:00-10:00 p.m.)

Bolstered by premieres of original movies "Holiday in Handcuffs" and "Snowglobe," along with solid network debuts of theatricals "The Santa Clause 2" and "The Incredibles," ABC Family’s 10th annual "25 Days of Christmas" finished as the programming event’s most-watched of all time in Total Viewers (2.6 million), Adults 18-34 (518,000), Adults 18-49 (1.2 million) and Women 18-49 (740,000).

With "25 Days of Christmas" programming, ABC Family was the most-watched cable network outright in the daypart in Women 18-34 (351,000) and Women 18-49 740,000), and second-most-watched in Total Viewers (2.6 million), behind only sister-net Disney Channel. In key sales demo Adults 18-49, ABC Family tied for No. 1 with corporate cousin ESPN and TBS (1.2 million apiece).

Powered by "25 Days of Christmas" programming, the week of December 3-9, 2007 now stands as ABC Family’s most-watched week in the network’s history in Prime in Total Viewers (2.84 million), Adults 18-49 (1.3 million/1.0 rating) and Women 18-49 (818,000/1.2 rating), while the week of December 10-16, 2007 qualified as the net’s most-watched week ever in Adults 18-34 (572,000/0.9 rating) and Women 18-34 (394,000/1.2 rating).

The premiere of original movie "Holiday in Handcuffs" (Sunday, 12/9/07, 8:00 – 10:00 p.m.), starring Mario Lopez and Melissa Joan Hart, captured 7.0 million Total Viewers and 3.1 million/2.4 rating among Adults 18-49, making it ABC Family’s No. 1 telecast of all time. The movie was also the net’s No. 1 telecast of all time in Adults 18-34 (1.6 million/2.3 rating), Women 18-34 (1.1 million/3.4 rating) and Women 18-49 (2.1 million/3.2 rating).

Compared to 2006’s then record-setting deliveries, "25 Days of Christmas 07" garnered across-the-board gains: +2% in Total Viewers (2.64 million vs. 2.57 million), +16% in Adults 18-34 (518,000 vs. 446,000), +8% in Adults 18-49 (1.16 million vs. 1.07 million) and +7% in Women 18-49 (740,000 vs. 692,000).



"Greek" (Mondays, 7/9/07 - 9/10/07, 9:00-10:00 p.m.)

In its freshman season, ABC Family original series "Greek" finished as the net’s most-watched original series on record in Adults 18-34 (458,000), while its finale on 9/10/07 ranked as the Net’s top-rated original series telecast ever in the young adult demo (751,000).

"Greek’s" finale drew series highs in Total Viewers (1.5 million) and Adults 18-49 (864,000).

"Greek’s" freshman season qualified as the net’s second-most-watched series on record in Women 18-34 (281,000).



"Lincoln Heights" (Tuesdays, 9/4/07 - 11/6/07, 8:00 - 9:00 p.m.)

In its sophomore season finale (11/6/07), ABC Family’s critically-acclaimed original family drama, "Lincoln Heights," hit series highs in Total Viewers (1.8 illion) and Viewers 12-34 (998,000/1.1 rating). "Lincoln Heights’" sophomore campaign outperformed its freshman season by double-digits: +17% in Total Viewers (1.4 million vs. 1.2 million), +63% in Adults 18-34 (430,000 vs. 263,000), +36% in Adults 18-49 (693,000 vs. 510,000) and +43% in Viewers 12-34 (803,000 vs. 63,000).

DECEMBER 18, 2007

Weekly Ratings Highlights for December 10-16, 2007

F

inal National Ratings

Disney Channel Stands as TV’s No. 1 Network in Total Day in Tweens 9-14

Disney Channel’s Dominance as Basic Cable’s No. 1 Network in Prime Stands at

141 Straight Weeks in Kids 6-11 and 137 Consecutive Weeks in Tweens 9-14

Fronted by “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody” and “Hannah Montana,”

Disney Channel Owns the Week’s Top 2 TV Series in Kids 6-11

Led by “Wizards of Waverly Place,” Disney Channel Delivers

3 of the Week’s Top 4 TV Series Among Tweens 9-14

Disney Channel Airs the Week’s Top 10 TV Telecasts

in Tweens 9-14, and 8 of the Top 10 in Kids 6-11

Playhouse Disney Series, “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse” and “Bunnytown”

Place Among the Week’s Top 10 TV Series in Target Kids 2-5 Demo

Disney Channel

- Disney Channel stood as TV’s No. 1 Network in Total Day among Tweens 9-14 (476,000/1.9 rating).

- For well over two and a half years now, Disney Channel has ranked as cable’s No. 1 network in Prime, with the streak now 141 consecutive weeks in Kids 6-11 (1.0 million/4.2 rating) and 137 straight weeks in Tweens 9-14 (906,000/3.7 rating).

- In Kids 6-11, Disney Channel aired the week’s Top 2 TV series with “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody” (1.1 million/4.4 rating) and “Hannah Montana” (1.0 million/4.3 rating).

- Among Tweens 9-14, Disney Channel delivered 3 of the week’s Top 4 TV series: No. 1 “Wizards of Waverly Place” (1.0 million/4.3 rating), No. 3 “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody” (928,000/ 3.8 rating) and No. 4 “Hannah Montana” (927,000/3.8 rating).

- Altogether, Disney Channel aired the week’s Top 10 TV telecasts in Tweens 9-14, and 8 of the Top 10 in Kids 6-11.

- Playhouse Disney’s “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse” (No. 7 - 683,000/4.3 rating) and “Bunnytown” (No. 10 – 636,000/4.0 rating) placed among the week’s Top 10 TV series in target Kids 2-5 demo.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 2, 2007



Ratings Highlights for 3Q 2007 Final National Ratings

3Q07 Stands as ABC Family’s Most-Watched Quarter in the Net’s History in Prime Across Target Adults 18-34, Persons 12-34 and Females 12-34 Demos

3Q07 Ranks as ABC Family’s Most-Watched 3Q on Record in Prime in Total Viewers, Adults 18-49 and Women 18-49

In Adults 18-34, 3Q07 is ABC Family’s Top-Rated 3Q of All-Time in Total Day and Second-Highest-Rated Quarter Overall

3Q07 Qualifies as ABC Family’s Most-Watched 3Q Ever in Total Day in Adults 18-49, Women 18-34 and Women 18-49

In 3Q07, Original Series “Greek” Wrapped as ABC Family’s No. 1 Original Series on Record in Adults 18-34, Women 18-34 and Men 18--34

ABC Family – 3Q 2007

∑ In Prime, 3Q07 stood as ABC Family’s most-watched quarter in the Net’s history in Adults 18-34 (279,000), Women 18-34 (175,000 - tied), Men 18-34 (104,000), Persons 12-34 (468,000) and Females 12-34 (308,000). These record deliveries were fueled by original programming GREEK and trilogy FALLEN, and strong-performing acquired films like Harry Potter & the Chamber of Secrets and Bring it On: All or Nothing.

∑ 3Q07 ranked as ABC Family’s most-watched 3Q of all time in Prime in Total Viewers (1.1 million), Adults 18-49 (525,000), Women 18-49 (333,000) and Men 18-49 (192,000).

∑ In Total Day, 3Q07 finished as ABC Family’s top-rated 3Q on record in Adults 18-34 (164,000), and second most-watched quarter ever in the demo (behind 4Q06 – 167,000), up a solid 13% year-to-year (3Q06 - 145,000).

∑ 3Q07 also finished as ABC Family’s most-watched 3Q on record in Total Day in key demos Adults 18-49 (280,000), Women 18-34 (111,000) and Women 18-49 (187,000).

∑ In 3Q07, the first half of original series GREEK'S freshman season ranked as ABC Family’s top-rated original series on record in Adults 18-34 (498,000), Women 18-34 (288,000) and Men 18-34 (177,000). Moreover, GREEK'S finale (9/10/07) garnered the largest Adult 18-34 (751,000) and Men 18-34 (393,000) audiences for any original series telecast in the net’s history.

∑ Versus year-ago levels in Prime, ABC Family increased by 10% in Total Viewers (1.1 million vs. 1.0 million), by 35% in Adults 18-34 (279,000 vs. 206,000), by 15% in Adults 18-49 (525,000 vs. 456,000) and by 26% in Persons 12-34 (468,000 vs. 372,000).

∑ Versus year-ago levels in Total Day, ABC Family was up by 13% in Adults 18-34 (164,000 vs. 145,000), by 4% in Adults 18-49 (280,000 vs. 269,000) and by 3% in Persons 12-34 (287,000 vs. 279,000).

Source: Nielsen Media Research (National Ratings, 3Q07: 7/2/07-9/30/07, Most Current: Live + SD, blended with Live + 7, when available); 3Q06: 6/26/06-9/24/06, Live + 7.

###

TUESDAY, JULY 10, 2007

Ratings Highlights for July 2-8, 2007 Final National Ratings



Powered by High-Performing “Harry Potter” Theatricals, the Week of July 2 Rates as ABC Family’s Most-Watched Week of 2007 in Total Viewers and Adults 18-49. Coming off its Most-Watched 2Q on Record, the Week of July 2 Stands as ABC Family’s Top-Rated Week of 2007 in Adults 18-34 and Women 18-49 With its Strongest Competitive Placement in Prime of 2007, ABC Family Finishes as Basic Cable’s No. 4 Network in Total Viewers, and No. 3 in Adults 18-49, Women 18-49 and Viewers 12-34 Bolstered by “Harry Potter Weekend,” ABC Family Stands as the Weekend’s No. 1 Basic Cable Network in Prime in Women 18-34, Women 18-49 and Viewers 12-34 ABC Family Garners Solid Gains Over the Equivalent Year-Ago Week Across All Target Demos For the Just Completed 2Q07, ABC Family Enjoyed its Most-Watched 2Q of All Time in Adults 18-34 and Key Women, Posting Solid Increases Over Year-Ago Levels

ABC Family

* In Prime, the week of July 2-8, 2007 finished as ABC Family’s most-watched week of 2007 in Total Viewers (1.6 million), Adults 18-34 (360,000/0.5 rating), Adults 18-49 (747,000/0.6 rating) and Women 18-49 (462,000/0.7 rating).

* Boasting the Network’s strongest competitive finish in Prime of 2007, ABC Family finished as the week’s No. 4 network in Total Viewers (1.6 million), and placed No. 3 in Adults 18-49 (747,000), Women 18-49 (462,000) and Viewers 12-34 (618,000).

* Powered by its “Harry Potter Weekend” stunt, which featured Harry Potter & the Sorcerer’s Stone (Friday, 7:30 – 11pm), Harry Potter & the Chamber of Secrets (Saturday, 7-11pm) and Harry Potter & the Prisoner of Azkaban (Sunday, 8-11pm), ABC Family was the No. 1 basic cable network in Prime over the three nights in Women 18-34 (310,000/0.9 rating), Women 18-49 (712,000/1.1 rating) and Viewers 12-34 (889,000/1.0 rating).

* Versus the comparable year-ago week, ABC Family generated considerable double-digit gains in target demos, up by 45% in Total Viewers (1.6 million vs. 1.1 million), by 64% in Adults 18-34 (360,000 vs. 220,000), by 56% in Adults 18-49 (747,000 vs. 479,000), by 53% in Women 18-49 (462,000 vs. 301,000) and by 67% in Viewers 12-34 (618,000 vs. 371,000).

*

For the just completed 2Q07, ABC Family garnered its largest 2Q audience on record in Prime in Adults 18-34 (240,000/0.4 rating), Women 18-34 (171,000/0.5 rating) and Women 18-49 (300,000/0.58 rating), surpassing year-ago levels by 12% (vs. 215,000), by 28% (vs. 134,000) and by 12% (vs. 268,000), respectively.

Source: Nielsen Media Research (National Ratings, 7/2/07-7/8/07, Live + Same Day).

###



TUESDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2007

Ratings Highlights for October 2007 Final National Ratings



In Prime, October 07 Stands as ABC Family’s Most-Watched October in the Net’s History in Target Adults 18-34, Persons 12-34 and Females 12-34

In Total Day, ABC Family Records its Largest October Audiences of All Time in Adults 18-34, Adults 18-49 and Key Women

Year to Year, ABC Family Garners Considerable Gains in Prime and Total Day in Key Adult Demos

Season to date, Original Series “Lincoln Heights” Doubles to Triples Year-Ago Time Period Levels in Total Viewers, Target Adults and Key Women

ABC Family – October 07

∑ Powered by original series LINCOLN HEIGHTS and theatricals Bring it On and Mrs. Doubtfire, October 07 wrapped as ABC Family’s most-watched October in Prime in the Net’s history in Adults 18-34 (254,000), Women 18-34 (153,000), Persons 12-34 (400,000) and Females 12-34 (247,000).

∑ Year to year, ABC Family improved significantly in Prime, up by 32% in Adults 18-34 (254,000 vs. 192,000), by 26% in Women 18-34 (153,000 vs. 121,000), by 18% in Viewers 12-34 (400,000 vs. 339,000) and by 15% in Females 12-34 (247,000 vs. 215,000).

∑ In Total Day, October 07 ranked as ABC Family’s top-rated October on record in Adults 18-34 (164,000), Women 18-34 (112,000), Adults 18-49 (271,000) and Women 18-49 (180,000).

∑ Versus year-ago levels, ABC Family improved by solid margins in Total Day, up by 21% in Adults 18-34 (164,000 vs. 135,000), by 19% in Women 18-34 (112,000 vs. 94,000), by 9% in Adults 18-49 (271,000 vs. 248,000) and by 7% in Women 18-49 (180,000 vs. 168,000).

∑ Season-to-date, original scripted family drama LINCOLN HEIGHTS posted massive triple-digit percent increases over year-ago time period levels across-the-board growing by 117% in Total Viewers (1.3 million vs. 600,000), by 174% in Adults 18-34 (381,000 vs. 139,000), by 148% in Adults 18-49 (641,000 vs. 258,000) and by 213% in Viewers 12-34 (727,000 vs. 232,000).

Source: Nielsen Media Research (National Ratings, October 07: 10/1/07-10/28/07, Most Current: Live + SD, blended with Live + 7, when available; LINCOLN HEIGHTS: 9/4/07-10/23/07).



TUESAY, MAY 1, 2007



Ratings Highlights for April 2007 Final National Ratings



APRIL 2007 FINISHES AS ABC FAMILY’S MOST-WATCHED APRIL ON RECORD IN PRIMETIME AND TOTAL DAY IN TOTAL VIEWERS AND KEY DEMOS

ABC FAMILY RANKS AMONG APRIL 07’S TOP 10 BASIC CABLE NETWORKS IN PRIME AND TOTAL DAY IN KEY WOMEN AND FEMALE DEMOS

ABC FAMILY GARNERS SOLID GAINS OVER YEAR-AGO LEVELS IN TARGET DEMOS

ABC Family – April 2007

∑ In Prime, April 07 finished as the Network’s most-watched April on record in Adults 18-34 (256,000), Adults 18-49 (472,000 - tied April 02), Women 18-34 (185,000), Women 18-49 (319,000) and Females 12-34 (284,000).

∑ Based on impressions, ABC Family stood among the month’s Top 10 basic cable networks in Prime in Women 18-34 (#6), Women 18-49 (#10) and Females 12-34 (#8).

∑ Year to year, ABC Family delivered considerable double-digit percentage growth over year-ago levels in key demos, up by 12% in Adults 18-34 (256,000 vs. 228,000), by 30% in Women 18-34 (185,000 vs. 142,000), by 12% in Women 18-49 (319,000 vs. 286,000) and by 14% in Females 12-34 (284,000 vs. 249,000).

∑ In Total Day, ABC Family netted its largest audiences ever for an April in Total Viewers (615,000), Adults 18-34 (171,000), Adults 18-49 (286,000), Women 18-34 (130,000), Women 18-49 (205,000) and Females 12-34 (214,000).

∑ Based on impressions, ABC Family ranked among April 07’s Top 10 basic cable networks in Total Day in Women 18-34 (#9), Women 18-49 (#10) and Females 12-34 (#6).

∑ Measured to year-ago levels, ABC Family generated solid gains in target demos, up by 16% in Adults 18-34 (171,000 vs. 147,000), by 8% in Adults 18-49 (286,000 vs. 265,000), by 30% in Women 18-34 (130,000 vs. 100,000), by 16% in Women 18-49 (205,000 vs. 176,000) and by 24% in Females 12-34 (282,000 vs. 251,000).

Source: Nielsen Media Research (National Ratings, April 07: 4/2/07-4/29/07, Most Current).

###

TUESDAY, APRIL 3, 2007

Ratings Highlights for 1Q 2007 & March 2007 Final National Ratings



1Q07 RANKS AS ABC FAMILY’S MOST-WATCHED 1Q EVER IN PRIME IN TOTAL VIEWERS

1Q07 STANDS AS ABC FAMILY’S TOP-RATED FIRST QUARTER ON RECORD IN PRIME AND TOTAL DAY IN KEY DEMOS

IN ADULTS 18-34, 1Q07 WRAPS AS ABC FAMILY’S SECOND-MOST-WATCHED QUARTER OF ALL TIME IN PRIME, BEHIND ONLY 4Q06

MARCH 07 QUALIFIES AS ABC FAMILY’S MOST-WATCHED MARCH ON RECORD IN PRIME IN THE NETWORK’S KEY DEMOGRAPHICS

ORIGINAL SERIES “LINCOLN HEIGHTS” AND “WILDFIRE” FINISH NO. 2 IN THEIR TIME SLOTS VERSUS ALL BASIC CABLE IN YOUNG FEMALE VIEWERS

ABC Family – 1Q 2007 & March 2007

∑ In Prime, 1Q07 stood as the Network’s most-watched 1Q of all time in Total Viewers (1.1 million-tied 1Q05 and 1Q02), Adults 18-34 (247,000), Adults 18-49 (477,000) and Viewers 12-34 (417,000). This was also ABC Family’s top-rated 1Q ever in all key Women measures: Women 18-34 (161,000), Women 18-49 (298,000) and Females 12-34 (274,000).

∑ In Adults 18-34 (247,000), 1Q now stands as the Net’s second-most-watched quarter ever, behind only 4Q06 (265,000).

∑ In Total Day, ABC Family drew its largest audiences ever for a first quarter in Adults 18-34 (162,000), Women 18-34 (115,000), Adults 18-49 (288,000 – tied 1Q06), Women 18-49 (193,000) and Females 12-34 (199,000).

∑ March 07 was also solid for ABC Family, finishing as the Net’s most-watched March on record in Prime in Adults 18-34 (269,000), Women 18-34 (176,000), Women 18-49 (313,000) and Viewers 12-34 (466,000).

∑ With just one episode remaining in its freshman campaign, LINCOLN HEIGHTS (Mondays, 7-8pm) ranks high among its basic cable competition in the hour, placing No. 2 among Females 12-34 (441,000/1.0 rating) and Female Teens (236,000/1.9 rating), and No. 5 in Women 18-49 (382,000/0.6 rating).

∑ Over the course of its third season, ABC Family original drama WILDFIRE (Mondays, 8-9pm) ranked No. 2 in its time period versus all basic cable in core demos Females 12-34 (472,000/1.0 rating) and Female Teens (277,000/2.3 rating), and No. 5 in Women 18-49 (398,000/0.6 rating).



Source: Nielsen Media Research (National Ratings, 1Q07: 1/1/07-4/1/07, Most Current: Live + SD, blended with Live + 7, when available).

###

THURSDAY, MARCH 1, 2007

Ratings Highlights for February 2007 Final National Ratings



FEBRUARY 2007 STANDS AS ABC FAMILY’S MOST-

WATCHED FEBRUARY ON RECORD IN PRIMETIME AND TOTAL DAY IN TOTAL VIEWERS AND KEY ADULT DEMOS

FRESHMAN SEASON TO DATE, ORIGINAL SERIES “LINCOLN HEIGHTS” POSTS CONSIDERABLE GROWTH OVER YEAR-AGO TIME PERIOD LEVELS

NOW IN ITS THIRD SEASON, ORIGINAL DRAMA “WILDFIRE” DELIVERS SUBSTANTIAL INCREASES VERSUS HISTORICAL TIME PERIOD LEVELS

ABC Family – February 2007

Powered by original series “Lincoln Heights” and “Wildfire,” February 07 finished as ABC Family’s most-watched February on record in both Primetime and Total Day in Total Viewers and key Adult and Women demos.



∑ In Primetime, February 07 stood as the Network’s most-watched February of all time in Total Viewers (1.05 million), Adults 18-34 (243,000), Adults 18-49 (474,000), Women 18-34 (157,000) and Women 18-49 (287,000).

∑ In Total Day, ABC Family drew its largest audiences ever for a February in Total Viewers (654,000), Adults 18-34 (168,000), Adults 18-49 (300,000), Women 18-34 (119,000) and Women 18-49 (198,000).

∑ Original freshman drama LINCOLN HEIGHTS (Monday, 7-8pm) was a solid addition to ABC Family, delivering sizeable gains over year-ago levels in all key demos: By 10% in Total Viewers (1.15 million vs. 1.05 million), by 8% in Adults 18-49 (489,000 vs. 452,000), by 27% in Women 18-34 (194,000 vs. 153,000), by 39% in Women 18-49 (366,000 vs. 264,000) and by 86% in Female Teens (223,000 vs. 120,000).

∑ Since its premiere, LINCOLN HEIGNTS ranks high among its basic cable competition, placing No. 2 among Females 12-34 and Female Teens, and No. 4 in Persons 12-34, Women 18-34, Women 18-49.

∑ Original drama WILDFIRE (Monday, 8-9pm) has remained hot in its third season, surpassing year-ago levels in the hour by double to triple-digits in all target demos: By 37% in Total Viewers (1.37 million vs. 1.00 million), by 14% in Adults 18-34 (237,000 vs. 207,000), by 37% in Adults 18-49 (527,000 vs. 386,000), by 40% in Women 18-34 (209,000 vs. 149,000), by 66% in Women 18-49 (428,000 vs. 258,000) and by a massive 103% in Female Teens (288,000 vs. 142,000).

∑ In its time period, WILDFIRE ranked high versus all basic cable, placing No. 2 in Females 12-34 and Female Teens, No. 3 in Women 18-49 and No. 5 in Persons 12-34.



Source: Nielsen Media Research (National Ratings, February 07: 1/29/07-2/25/07, Most Current: Live + SD, blended with Live + 7, when available).



###