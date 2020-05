View photos from Broadcasting & Cable's 22nd annual Hall of Fame gala, held Dec. 17 at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York...

Image 1 of 12 22nd Annual B&C Hall of Fame.jpg Image 2 of 12 22nd Annual B&C Hall of Fame_1.jpg Image 3 of 12 22nd Annual B&C Hall of Fame_2.jpg Image 4 of 12 22nd Annual B&C Hall of Fame_3.jpg Image 5 of 12 22nd Annual B&C Hall of Fame_4.jpg Image 6 of 12 22nd Annual B&C Hall of Fame_5.jpg Image 7 of 12 22nd Annual B&C Hall of Fame_6.jpg Image 8 of 12 22nd Annual B&C Hall of Fame_7.jpg Image 9 of 12 22nd Annual B&C Hall of Fame_8.jpg Image 10 of 12 22nd Annual B&C Hall of Fame_9.jpg Image 11 of 12 22nd Annual B&C Hall of Fame_10.jpg Image 12 of 12 22nd Annual B&C Hall of Fame_11.jpg