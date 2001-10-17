Zurier joins VH1

VH1 has tapped Ben Zurier as its new senior vice president of programming

strategy.

Zurier takes over for Peter Gaffney, who left last month for American Movie

Classics, although Zurier's duties will be more expanded.

Zurier will oversee scheduling, program inventory and acquired shows. He most

recently was vice president, programming services for Sterling Digital.

He will report to Fred Graver, VH1's executive vice president of

programming.