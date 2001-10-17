Trending

Zurier joins VH1

By

VH1 has tapped Ben Zurier as its new senior vice president of programming
strategy.

Zurier takes over for Peter Gaffney, who left last month for American Movie
Classics, although Zurier's duties will be more expanded.

Zurier will oversee scheduling, program inventory and acquired shows. He most
recently was vice president, programming services for Sterling Digital.

He will report to Fred Graver, VH1's executive vice president of
programming.