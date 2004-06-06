Zucker Zings Moonves

It didn’t take long for NBC Universal Television president Jeff Zucker to find some way to exploit rival Leslie Moonves’ promotion last week to his own ends.

Learning that Moonves will now oversee Viacom Outdoor—in addition to CBS, UPN, Paramount Television, and Infinity Radio—Zucker called and said, “Les, this is Jeff. I want to buy a billboard for Joey,” NBC’s upcoming Friends spinoff. Even Moonves had to laugh.

The two traded a number of generally good-natured jabs during their respective upfront presentations in New York last month.