Zucker wants reality, Saturday night revamp

NBC Television president Jeff Zucker is intent on recreating NBC's Saturday night and adding at least two weekly hours of reality programming to the network's schedule, The New York Times reports.

Zucker told the Times he wanted to find some new form of programming to plug NBC's Saturday night - and suggested that NBC wouldn't incubate the troubled XFL for very long. "It certainly hasn't worked yet," Zucker says in one quote about the fledgling football league.

Zucker is very high on prospects for The Weakest Link, a new reality series debuting on NBC in mid-April, in which the host of the show frequently humiliates the contestants. NBC has been formulating its plans to play catch-up with the other broadcast networks in the new genre. Zucker also indicated plans to pull the NBC Sunday Night Movie off the network schedule.