Zucker: No GE Plans to Unplug NBCU

NBC Universal CEO Jeff Zucker emphatically told AP that parent General Electric has no plans to sell off his division, as GE separately will unload its giant consumer-products business.

Zucker said GE chairman and CEO Jeff Immelt “has made it clear that NBCU is an important part of the GE portfolio,” and the July 6 deal for NBCU to lead a $3.5 billion buy of The Weather Channel underscores that commitment.

“In the past 12 months, GE has been incredibly supportive,” Zucker said in side comments Thursday while attending the annual Allen & Co. media conference.

“There’s no question that consumer-facing businesses are struggling right now,” he added. “I think it'll hold up pretty well for us, and the flip side is that we're making acquisitions.”