Zucker to fly solo at NBC
NBC Entertainment president Jeff Zucker will likely be running the
network's West Coast operations by himself within the next few months.
NBC West Coast president Scott Sassa is expected to leave the network by
early summer or possibly sooner, and insiders at NBC said Sassa's post will
likely be handed over to Zucker.
NBC and Sassa had no comment.
In November, Sassa signed a new deal to remain on at
the network as head of West Coast operations.
The deal, insiders said, was a short-term pact that allowed Sassa to leave
the network this year.
Sassa's current post was created for Don Ohlmeyer, and the network formerly
had just one executive overseeing NBC's entertainment efforts at its Burbank,
Calif., headquarters.
Zucker has strong ties with new NBC president Andy Lack
through their NBC News backgrounds.
