Zucker to fly solo at NBC

NBC Entertainment president Jeff Zucker will likely be running the

network's West Coast operations by himself within the next few months.

NBC West Coast president Scott Sassa is expected to leave the network by

early summer or possibly sooner, and insiders at NBC said Sassa's post will

likely be handed over to Zucker.

NBC and Sassa had no comment.

In November, Sassa signed a new deal to remain on at

the network as head of West Coast operations.

The deal, insiders said, was a short-term pact that allowed Sassa to leave

the network this year.

Sassa's current post was created for Don Ohlmeyer, and the network formerly

had just one executive overseeing NBC's entertainment efforts at its Burbank,

Calif., headquarters.

Zucker has strong ties with new NBC president Andy Lack

through their NBC News backgrounds.