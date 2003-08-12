Zotnowski upped at CBS

Robert Zotnowski has been promoted to vice president of current programs at

CBS Entertainment, said David Stapf, the network’s senior VP of current

programs, to whom he reports.

Zotnowski has been director of current programs since June 2000 and oversees

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, CSI: Miami, Everybody Loves

Raymond and new sitcom Two and a Half Men.

He has been with CBS since August 1998 as manager of current

programs.