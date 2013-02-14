Zooey Deschanel Launches Production Co.; Inks Two-Year Deal With Twentieth
Zooey Deschanel has launched a production company with her
Hello Giggles cofounder Sophia Rossi, which has signed a two-year first-look
deal with 20th Century Fox TV.
The New Girl star
will develop comedy and drama projects for the studio. 20th Century Fox TV is the studio
behind New Girl.
Deadline first
reported the news.
