Zonfrillo Named to Global President Post at Magna

Andy Zonfrillo was named global president at Magna, the intelligence, investment and innovation unit of media agency IPG Mediabrands.

In the newly created position, Zonfrillo, who had been global head of trading at Omnicom Media Group, will oversee negotiations at a global level, looking for the best rates and terms with media companies. He will also spearhead efforts to track, measure and price savings in real time.

Zonfrillo will be based in London.

“During the past year, we’ve won a range of important clients, with sophisticated requirements, including Accenture, Converse, Revlon, Coach, Spotify and LEGO," said IPG Mediabrands chair and CEO Philippe Krakowsky. "We have also seen growth with our existing clients. All of which made this the right time to strive to increase the performance and productiveness of our media investment function by creating a new global role at Magna. Andy brings a powerful combination of both local and global investment expertise, as well as a deep background in all aspects of media, including planning, buying and negotiation. This is particularly key given our highly-strategic approach to media investment. In Andy, we believe we’ve found the right leader to unify and amplify our global investment and negotiation functions, which will help drive business outcomes for our clients.”

Before Omnicom, Zonfrillo was with Mindshare and GroupM.

“The media market continues to innovate with data, technology solutions and media choice all having roles to play. I am very much looking forward to working with the teams at IPG Mediabrands and their clients in helping evolve how we work with media owners to best capitalize of these opportunities,” said Zonfrillo.