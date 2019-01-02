Zombie Drama ‘Z Nation’ Wraps on Syfy

Zombie drama Z Nation has come to an end, Syfy has confirmed. The show, which lasted five seasons, is about a group of survivors going across the country with a possible cure for the zombie apocalypse going on. The holder of the cure, a zombie-human hybrid named Murphy, is not entirely cooperative.

The Z Nation cast includes Russell Hodgkinson, Anastasia Baranova and Kellita Smith. Keith Allan plays Murphy.

The show, created by Karl Schaefer, premiered in September 2014 and the final season began in October 2018.

Syfy is part of NBCUniversal.