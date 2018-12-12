Season Four of ‘The Magicians’ on Syfy Jan. 23

Season four of The Magicians premieres on Syfy Jan. 23. It will have 13 episodes.

Based on the novels by Lev Grossman, The Magicians is about Quentin Coldwater, played by Jason Ralph, and his 20-something friends as they learn about their magical abilities and fend off evil creatures.

Season three, with 13 episodes, ended with The Monster finding a mind-wiped Quentin, and Syfy said season four starts with The Monster seeking out the others.

Universal Cable Productions produces the show. Other cast members include Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta, Summer Bishil and Rick Worthy.

Executive producers on The Magicians are John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Chris Fisher, Henry Alonso Myers and Michael London and Janice Williams of Groundswell Productions.