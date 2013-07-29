Zolo Media Buying KOHD Bend for $2.35 Million

Three Sisters Broadcasting is selling KOHD Bend, the ABC affiliate in DMA No. 192, to Zolo Media for $2.35 million. Amy Tykeson is CEO of Zolo, formerly Central Oregon Cable Advertising. It too owns KBNZ Bend, the CBS affiliate.

Scott Chambers is the managing partner at Three Sisters.

KOHD launched September 27, 2007, in 11,000-square-foot facility. It is considered one of the first, if not the first, fully digital stations in the nation.

In 2010, KOHD replaced newscasts with shorter news "updates."

Patrick Communications brokered the transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval.