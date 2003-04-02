Zogby finds satisfied radio customers

According to a just-released Zogby International poll commissioned by the

National Association of Broadcasters, a vast majority of radio listeners are

satisfied with the news, information and entertainment they are getting out of

their local radio stations.

While unsatisfied listeners were the minority in all of the subgroups --

which included by age, ethnicity, income and marital status -- the most likely

groups to be unsatisfied were independent-voting, single college graduates

living in a large Western city, most likely Los Angeles.

A total of 74 percent of respondents said they were getting at least as much

or more variety from their radio stations as they did five years ago.

There were no questions on the hot-button issue of consolidation.

John Zogby, president of pollster Zogby International (who, the NAB's Dennis

Wharton was quick to point out, called the last two presidential elections more

accurately than anyone else), said that by excluding "politically charged"

issues, the study was able to "get a pure idea of levels of satisfaction: Do

they listen? Do they like?"

The poll was a random telephone survey and featured interviews with 1,203

adults. Its margin of error was plus or minus 2.8 percent, varying slightly for

the different subgroups.