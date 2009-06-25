Zink Named GM at Four Points' West Palm Stations

Former Hearst-Argyle director of broadcast operations Arika Zink has been named vice president and general manager of the Four Points-owned stations in West Palm Beach, which include CW outlet WTVX, MyNetworkTV station WTCN, an Azteca America affiliate and a Retro TV digital channel.

Nexstar manages the Four Points stations. Zink reports to Nexstar co-COO Timothy Busch; her appointment is effective immediately.

"Arika brings 21 years of proven broadcast sales and management experience to her new role in the West Palm Beach multi-station operations," said Busch. "We are confident that her leadership and multi-platform business skills will complement the talents of Four Points' West Palm Beach staff. We look forward to Arika joining our team and developing sales initiatives and innovative revenue opportunities for the West Palm Beach stations as well as valuable community interactivity and advertising solutions for clients."

Zink said she looks forward to "achieving many successes with WTVX, WTCN, WWHB and RTN and eagerly anticipate working with all station members, our advertisers and the West Palm Beach business and viewer community."