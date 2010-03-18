Zerwekh Takes Over WTEV-WAWS

Jim Zerwekh has been named vice president and general manager at WTEV-WAWS Jacksonville. High Plains owns CBS outlet WTEV, which manages Newport TV's Fox affiliate WAWS in the No. 47 DMA. WAWS features MyNetworkTV and RTV programming on its digital tier.

WTEV-WAWS unveiled a joint Action News brand and Website last spring.

Jeff Whitson was the previous general manager, and departed the stations in January.

The Jacksonville Business Journal previously reported Zerwekh's hiring. Zerwekh previously ran KWGN Denver and the former WBZL Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, reports the publication, and was also vice president at WGN Chicago