ZenithOptimedia Drills Down With Nielsen

Ad agency ZenithOptimedia has signed on as a client for Nielsen's Minute-by-Minute ratings.

The service, which also tracks commercial viewing, is derived from the National People Meter sample and delivered as a weekly file that ZenithOptimedia can massage on its own or through a third party. As the name suggests, it supplies minute-by-minute detailed ratings information.

ZenithOptimedia siblings Saatchi & Saatchi Los Angeles and TeamOne will also get access to the info.