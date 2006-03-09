ZenithOptimedia Drills Down With Nielsen
Ad agency ZenithOptimedia has signed on as a client for Nielsen's Minute-by-Minute ratings.
The service, which also tracks commercial viewing, is derived from the National People Meter sample and delivered as a weekly file that ZenithOptimedia can massage on its own or through a third party. As the name suggests, it supplies minute-by-minute detailed ratings information.
ZenithOptimedia siblings Saatchi & Saatchi Los Angeles and TeamOne will also get access to the info.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.