Zenith: TV Ad Spending to Peak in 2006

Television’s long record of dominance in the worldwide ad market may come to an end next year as networks lose market share to the Internet and other ad outlets, according to a new ad forecast.

The forecast from London-based ad firm Zenith Optimedia, predicts that TV’s share of a $417 billion global ad market will peak next year at 37.9%, then start ticking down in 2007.

Internet advertising, currently the smallest sector Zenith tracks, should increase to 4.4% in 2007, up from 3.6% last year.

TV's share of the global market has increased every year since 1980 but one, 2001, when the U.S. dotcom market collapsed.