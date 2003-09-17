Zenith Ad-Spending Forecast Gets Better
ZenithOptimedia revised its global ad-spending projection slightly upward
this week, attributing most of the gain to improved conditions in the U.S.
market.
Total worldwide ad spending for major media will be
about $325 billion, up 3.2%, Zenith forecast.
Earlier in the year, Zenith had forecast a gain of 2.9%.
Zenith said the U.S. local-TV market is more robust than previously
anticipated, due largely to the strong national scatter market.
Total local-TV advertising (both national and local spot) should be up 2% for
the full year, the media-buying firm said.
Earlier, it predicted 1% growth for the sector.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.