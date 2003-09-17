Trending

Zenith Ad-Spending Forecast Gets Better

ZenithOptimedia revised its global ad-spending projection slightly upward
this week, attributing most of the gain to improved conditions in the U.S.
market.

Total worldwide ad spending for major media will be
about $325 billion, up 3.2%, Zenith forecast.

Earlier in the year, Zenith had forecast a gain of 2.9%.

Zenith said the U.S. local-TV market is more robust than previously
anticipated, due largely to the strong national scatter market.

Total local-TV advertising (both national and local spot) should be up 2% for
the full year, the media-buying firm said.

Earlier, it predicted 1% growth for the sector.