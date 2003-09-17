Zenith Ad-Spending Forecast Gets Better

ZenithOptimedia revised its global ad-spending projection slightly upward

this week, attributing most of the gain to improved conditions in the U.S.

market.

Total worldwide ad spending for major media will be

about $325 billion, up 3.2%, Zenith forecast.

Earlier in the year, Zenith had forecast a gain of 2.9%.

Zenith said the U.S. local-TV market is more robust than previously

anticipated, due largely to the strong national scatter market.

Total local-TV advertising (both national and local spot) should be up 2% for

the full year, the media-buying firm said.

Earlier, it predicted 1% growth for the sector.