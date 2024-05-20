Zeam Media Names Sandie Trombert CMO

Zeam Media said it hired Sandie Trombert as chief marketing officer.

Zeam had been known as Syncbak and Trombert helped with the rebranding while working at Known, which is Syncbak’s ad agency.

Trombert will report to Jack Perry, CEO of Zeam Media.

Zeam is partly owned by Gray Television and recently launched a new streaming service featuring content from local TV stations.

“There was a definite gap in the market for locally-focused OTT that Zeam is filling and through the vision of Known, and Sandie’s leadership and guidance, we’ve been able to launch the platform in the exactly right, buzzworthy way it deserved,” said Perry.

“I’m confident that Sandie has the vision to build off this great foundation and ensure that viewers, broadcasters, creators, and advertisers are able to benefit from the distinct advantages that Zeam has to offer them,” Perry said.

At Known, Trombert VP of Client Experience working on campaigns for a number of top entertainment brands including Netflix, Max, and CNN.

She also served as a senior member of the team that built out Zeam’s launch campaign at the Super Bowl starring John Stamos.

“Zeam and Jack are truly changing the game offering viewers a way to easily access and curate the local content they care about most, while providing local broadcasters and creators with new ways to reach viewers and monetize,” said TRombert. “I’m looking forward to taking on the CMO role and helping the team build Zeam into the household name it deserves to be.”