Zeam Media Adds Senior Staffers To Local TV Streaming Service

Zeam Media, formerly known as Syncbak , said it hired a group of senior executives to staff the local TV streaming service, Zeam, which was launched in February .

The new executives are Ali Edwards, executive producer & studio manager; Jessica Levy, senior director, social media; Bea Bueno, associate creative director; Alan Barish, senior media planner & buyer; and Martial Gentil, media director.

Backed by Gray Television, Zeam streams local news, sports and culture programming from TV stations across the country.

“The Zeam platform is filling a need in the market and has resonated with viewers, broadcasters, advertisers, and content creators,” said Zeam CEO and Founder Jack Perry. “The addition of these talented individuals to our team will help us meet the growing demands for what Zeam uniquely offers. With their contributions, we are looking forward to building into o a leading player in streaming and hyperlocal content.”

Edwards was previously head of development for Disarming Film and wrote, produced and starred in the independent feature August at Twenty-Two. At Zeam, she will aim to elevate Zeam’s original content.

Levy had been senior director, social content & strategy for Audacy. She also wired at Sports Illustrated and Rolling Stone. At Zeam, she will oversee social growth strategies for Zeam Media’s brands.

Bueno has been at ad agencies including Known and DDB and will lead visual identity, user experience and user interface design at Zeam. She will also oversee digital campaign production.

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

Barish had been SEM manager at Diligent. He will oversee the research, planning and execution of media buying strategies to optimize Zeam’s ad campaigns.

Gentil had been global media director at ISPD, Happyfication and Havas. He also founded a consulting firm SHARP Media & Data. He will serve as a consultant to lead the company’s media team.