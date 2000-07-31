Zatso signs on Chris Craft/United

Zatso, which offers a personal video newscast for visitors to its Web site (www.zatso.com) or those of its partner stations, has signed a deal with Chris-Craft/United Television Station Group.

The deal adds news from San Antonio; Los Angeles; Minneapolis; New York; Portland, Ore.; and Salt Lake City to the 36 cities already included in the Zatso Personal Newscast service. Chris-Craft stations in Baltimore; Orlando, Fla.; Phoenix; and San Francisco that do not currently offer an Internet newscast will be able to do so.