Zarghami Raised to Nickelodeon President
Nickelodeon promoted executive vice president and general manager Cyma Zarghami to president of Nickelodeon Television.
In her new position, she will add Noggin/The N to her charges, which already include Nick’s television businesses, diginet Nickelodeon GAS Games & Sports for Kids and Nicktoons.
Zarghami will continue to report to Herb Scannell, head of Nickelodeon Networks. She is a 17-year Nick veteran and had been general manager since 1996. Nick has no immediate plans to bring in a new general manager.
