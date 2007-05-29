Zaremby Named Senior Account Manager for Arbitron's Project Apollo

Arbitron has named a senior account manager for Project Apollo, its test of Portable People Meters.



Joel Zaremby, who has been senior VP of sales and marketing, for Verance Corp. will head up sales of the service, which can track out-of-home viewing via a portable, pager-size meter that reads information incoded into TV and radio signals, including cable and satellite.



Arbitron is looking to better relate media exposure to purchasing and sell the result to advertisers looking for a more accurate read on the efficacy of their media buys.

