Zahn's producer resigns
Telling staffers she was tired of the morning grind, Kathy O'Hearn, executive
producer of Cable News Network's American Morning with Paula Zahn, stepped down Friday.
"After 26 years in the news business, I had decided to move away from the
demands of producing a daily show. which, as you know, can be all-consuming," she
wrote in a memo.
O'Hearn has produced Zahn's morning show since Sept. 12.
In April, American Morning averaged a 0.5 rating.
