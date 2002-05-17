Zahn's producer resigns

Telling staffers she was tired of the morning grind, Kathy O'Hearn, executive

producer of Cable News Network's American Morning with Paula Zahn, stepped down Friday.

"After 26 years in the news business, I had decided to move away from the

demands of producing a daily show. which, as you know, can be all-consuming," she

wrote in a memo.

O'Hearn has produced Zahn's morning show since Sept. 12.

In April, American Morning averaged a 0.5 rating.