Zahn credits experience, not packaging

At the Television Critics Association tour in Pasadena, Calif., Paula Zahn lashed out

at her former Fox News Channel colleague, Bill O'Reilly, who told critics last week that Zahn

was in "never, never land" if she didn't at least partially believe she was

hired at Cable News Network because she's a "babe."

Zahn, citing her 23 years of reporting experience, responded: "The flavor of the

month that is highly promoted goes down in flames when breaking news hits. If

your foundation and level of credibility doesn't match the packaging, you're not

going to survive very long."

CNN is still mopping up from a renegade promotional spot that referred to

Zahn as "just a little bit sexy," which ran 10 times before being

pulled.