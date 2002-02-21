Zahn adds CNN's People show

Cable News Network named anchor Paula Zahn host of weekend magazine program

People in the News and expanded the show to one hour.

Zahn, whose main CNN gig is anchoring American Morningwith Paula

Zahn, will begin with the People in the News Grammy Awards special

Saturday.

People in the News airs Saturdays at 11 a.m. and again Sundays at 8

p.m.

CNN also said conservative social critic William Bennett will join the

network as a regular contributor.

Bennett is co-director of Empower America and former secretary of education

and director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy.

He will initially offer his commentary on social and cultural issues,

primarily on American Morning, but also on other shows.