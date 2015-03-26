Zadan, Meron Out as Oscar Producers

Academy Award producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron will not return for the 2016 telecast. Their departure was confirmed Thursday by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Zadan and Meron have produced the last three Oscar telecasts. The most recent ceremony, Feb. 22, drew a six-year-low audience of 36.6 million total viewers.

No new production team has yet been announced.

"Craig and Neil have been wonderful creative partners over the last three years, contributing some of the most innovative and memorable Oscar moments," said Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs. "They are true showmen with enormous talent and expertise — we’re looking forward to seeing the exciting projects they have in the works."