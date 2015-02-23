Primetime Ratings: Oscars Fall to Six-Year Low With 36.6 Million Viewers

ABC's broadcast of the 87th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday averaged 36.6 million viewers, a drop of 15% from last year and the least-viewed telecast since 2009.

The Neil Patrick Harris-hosted kudosfest failed to top 40 million viewers for the first time since 2012. Among adults 18-49, the Oscars drew a 10.8 rating, which was also down 17% from last year’s Ellen DeGeneres-hosted affair.

The red carpet preshow special drew 13.7 million viewers for its first half-hour from 7-7:30 p.m. before rising to 24.3 million for the 8-8:30 p.m. halfhour that directly preceded the show. After the Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel’s annual post-show special drew 5.8 million, down roughly 7% from last year; it also dropped 15% to 2.05 million adults 18-49.

CBS' 60 Minutes was the only other original program of the night, down 33% from last week to a 0.8 rating.

Fox averaged a 0.9 rating and 2 share, CBS a 0.7/2 and NBC a 0.6/2.