‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ on HBO Max March 18

Zack Snyder’s Justice League premieres on HBO Max March 18. The DC film has Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Diana Prince and Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne. It was released in 2017.

Snyder was directing the project but had to step down following the death of his daughter. Joss Whedon took over as director. Zack Snyder’s Justice League is the original director’s cut.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League sees Bruce Wayne align with Diana Prince with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching catastrophic threat. “The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes,” said HBO Max.

Jason Momoa plays Aquaman, Ray Fisher plays Cyborg and Ezra Miller portrays The Flash.

Snyder’s films include Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.