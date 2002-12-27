Yule logs burn bright in ratings
Even before his Christmas Eve conversion, Scrooge would likely have been
pleased with the performance of the WPIX-TV Yule Log.
Viewing of the looped log, the station reported, was up 26 percent from last
year, at a 3.9/9. It burned as brightly as a 4.8 and delivered a 4.6/11
during its second hour for a close second behind People's Court Wednesday
morning, third in the market for its full two hours.
The Yule Log delivered a strong 3.9/9 DMA household rating/share, up 26 percent from
last year's performance.
In Washington, D.C., where real fireplaces abound, Tribune Broadcasting's WBDC delivered a 2.1/5
over two hours, ranking fourth.
The Yule Log had a 20-plus-year run as a Christmas tradition, and it was
brought back last year to strong ratings.
Yule Logs could also be seen over the Internet and on Bay News 9 in Tampa-St.
Petersburg, Fla.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.