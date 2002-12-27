Yule logs burn bright in ratings

Even before his Christmas Eve conversion, Scrooge would likely have been

pleased with the performance of the WPIX-TV Yule Log.

Viewing of the looped log, the station reported, was up 26 percent from last

year, at a 3.9/9. It burned as brightly as a 4.8 and delivered a 4.6/11

during its second hour for a close second behind People's Court Wednesday

morning, third in the market for its full two hours.

In Washington, D.C., where real fireplaces abound, Tribune Broadcasting's WBDC delivered a 2.1/5

over two hours, ranking fourth.

The Yule Log had a 20-plus-year run as a Christmas tradition, and it was

brought back last year to strong ratings.

Yule Logs could also be seen over the Internet and on Bay News 9 in Tampa-St.

Petersburg, Fla.