Yudin heads new MagnumTV unit

Magnum Sports & Entertainment has formed a new TV division, Magnum Productions and named veteran TV executive Michael Yudin as its president.

Magnum Sports, which is a professional sports management and marketing company, announced earlier this year that it was acquiring modeling agency Ford Models Inc. Magnum Productions executives say they are looking to develop and acquire programming for both domestic and international marketplace. The division has already acquired distribution rights to MTV drama Live Through This, is producing a series with Ford Models and has a couple of weekly projects in development.

Yudin was formerly president of Telescene Entertainment and was previously senior vice president of the Paramount Television Group.