You’ve Got TV

The WB Television Network’s fall Jack & Bobby series will get its premiere via computer, marking what the network said will be the first time a TV series has aired in its entirety online before it airs on TV.

The sneak preview will be available to co-owned AOL’s broadband subscribers. It will run commercial-free and on demand in late August (the series debuts on the network Sept. 12).

"In a crowded environment, we have to be aggressive in finding ways to get our shows sampled," says The WB Executive VP of Marketing Suzanne Kolb. "This is definitely aggressive."

The WB, producer Warner Bros. Television (also co-owned) and AOL teamed up in March to make an episode of drama Everwood online after it had aired. The WB says it was viewed more than 150,000 times.