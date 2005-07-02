You've Got Streams

Later this month, AOL.com will officially launch a free portal, giving

visitors a place to check e-mail, find news, and even stream video clips,

including movie trailers and content from AOL's Time Warner sibling, CNN.

B&C's Ken Kerschbaumer quizzed Kevin

Conroy, executive VP and COO, AOL Media Networks, via e-mail about the

portal's launch and the role of video on the new site.



Video streaming still has a reputation

for often being sluggish. What are you doing to improve

performance?



We've made significant investments in streaming-network infrastructure

and technical development, as well as product optimization to make sure that we

provide a great streaming-media experience.



AOL's new video player is part of the

trend toward players that support multiple formats. Is it getting easier to

provide a personalized video-player experience?



Users want control. The upcoming launch of the AOL Video 3.0 player

gives viewers the ability to navigate AOL's full on-demand video archive in a

consistent experience contained in a single product.



Many Internet ads look like online

versions of TV commercials. How can video advertising on the Web take advantage

of the interactive nature of the medium?



The new AOL video player is an important step forward, thanks to

in-stream video advertising with synchronized ad curtains [incorporating video

and still images]. It delivers advertising inventory in a way that meets

[Interactive Advertising Bureau] recommendations and makes it easy for top

advertisers to do business with AOL.



One of the issues with video streaming

is search functionality. How will AOL.com improve video

searches?



Video searches query against often-imperfect metadata that must be

manually created by the content owner. This summer, we'll deliver what we

believe to be an industry-leading video-search experience, of which Singingfish

[an audio/video search engine owned by AOL] is an important part.