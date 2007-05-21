YouTube Video Promotes NFL Net As Mother/Daughter Family Channel

A clip has been posted on YouTube, and bicycled to reporters by fans of the NFL's position in a profile carriage battle, taking aim at some cable operators' decision to move the NFL Network to a sports tier.

The clip

, which literally bashes cable over the issue, is aimed at women, features a woman swearing at her cable bill, smashing her cable box, and urging viewers to convince their cable compay that the NFL Network is a "a family channel promoting mother-daughter bonding."

The channel features a mix of original programming including regular, preseason and international games.

The NFL Network sued Comcast for breach of contract in federal court over the issue of moving the channel from a more heavily viewed basic package to a sports tier, but lost the case.

It is appealing that decision

.

So far, the clip isn't getting much traffic, having only received 294 views in two days at press time. An NFL spokesman says the network had nothing to do with the clip.

