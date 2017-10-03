YouTube TV Signs Up as Fox World Series Sponsor

YouTube said it signed a deal with Major League Baseball aimed to promote viewing of Fox’s coverage of the World Series on YouTube TV.

YouTube TV will be the presenting sponsor of the 2017 World Series. It will have commercials and on-air call outs during each game on Fox.



YouTube TV will also have branding on MLB’s digital properties and social media properties and receive in-stadium promotion.

”We built a cable-free service that makes it easier than ever for fans to get access to their favorite live TV programming - including amazing live sporting events like the World Series on Fox.” said Kelly Merryman, Managing Director, Content Partnerships Americas, YouTube. “When we were thinking about partnerships to showcase the power of YouTube TV, Major League Baseball and the World Series was the perfect fit. It’s a great next step in our long-term relationship with the league.”

YouTube and MLB are also going to be creating original content shot at the ballparks, involving players and personalities.

YouTube will also give a few lucky fans a shot at going to the World Series as a VIP with behind the scenes access during the Fox broadcast.

“This is an exciting time for Fox Sports, Major League Baseball and the industry as a whole,” said Mark Evans, Senior VP, Fox Sports Sales. “YouTube TV provides a fresh, unique perspective that sparks new and creative ways for us and our partners to innovate.”