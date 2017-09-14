YouTube TV Lights Up More Markets

YouTube TV, Google’s new OTT TV service, confirmed that service has been launched in an additional eight markets: Sacramento, Austin, Norfolk, Albuquerque, Portland, Greenville, Raleigh, and Birmingham.



YouTube TV, a service that starts at $35 per month, focuses on live local broadcast TV feeds, and features a cloud DVR, continues to extend its reach amid competition from a suddenly crowded group of virtual MVPDs that include Hulu, PlayStation Vue, Sling TV, fuboTV, CenturyLink Stream, and DirecTV Now.



