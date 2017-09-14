Hulu’s New UI Plays on PS3, PS4

Hulu said its next-gen interface/experience is being introduced to the PlayStation 3 and P4.



Hulu subs on its limited and no-commercial SVOD plans will be automatically upgraded the next time they launch Hulu on those platforms, Ben Smith, Hulu’s head of experience, explained in thisblog post.



Hulu's live TV service,introduced in beta form in May, currently is not offered on the PS3 and PS4, but Hulu said it's open to working with Sony to make Hulu's live service avaialble on PlayStation consoles. Sony has its own competing virtual MVPD service, PlayStation Vue.



For more, go to multichannel.com.